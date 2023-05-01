Advanced search
    J&KBANK   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(J&KBANK)
07:43:20 2023-04-28
58.20 INR   +7.08%
J&k Bank Top Management Interacts With Lassipora Industrialists Let's Join Hands For Economic Prosperity Of The Region : Baldev Prakash
PU
Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions one Branch and three CRMs in Jammu
PU
Jammu And Kashmir Bank : &K Bank commissions CRM in Kishtwar, inaugurates new Khanetar Branch premises in Poonch
PU
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions one Branch and three CRMs in Jammu

05/01/2023
Going forward on the ease of banking through digital channels and reaching to the unreached with banking outlets, J&K Bank commissioned a new branch at Dharat in Nowshera taking the network in the District Rajouri to 39 besides dedicating Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) at Sunderbani, Doda and Bari Brahmana in Jammu.

Deputy Commissioner (Doda) Vishesh Paul Mahajan (KAS) inaugurated the CRM in Doda in presence of Zonal Head (Doda/Kishtwar) Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Branch Manager Satpal Singh amid a gathering of large number of people and esteemed customers of our bank.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Doda appreciated the Bank for providing the hi-tech banking facility to the people of the area and urged the public to avail the banking services at their own convenience.

Zonal Head Fayaz Ahmad Bhat reiterated that the Bank's focus is to expand its digital and alternate channels infra-structure to ensure customer convenience through ease of banking.

Meanwhile, Zonal Head (Rajouri/Poonch) Satish Kumar e-inaugurated the Branch at Nowshera in presence of Branch Manager Shivalik Tuli with elected public representative Sangeeta Sharma amid a gathering of valuable customers at the branch premises.

While urging the public to avail financial services, Zonal Head said "As responsible financial institution, our role everywhere is to ensure economic empowerment of the people by ensuring ease of business and customer comfort". He assured the people of best customer services at the branch. He also e-inaugurated a new CRM at Sunderbani in Rajouri on the occasion.

Furthermore, the Bank's Zonal Head (Kathua) Sanjeev Kumar inaugurated the CRM at Bari Brahmana in presence of Cluster Head (Samba) Sanjay Kumar Belowo amid a gathering of valuable customers, local traders and residents besides Bank officials.

Informing the people on the occasion about benefits of digital banking, Zonal Head urged them to use Bank's digital platforms.

Notably, residents of all these areas hailed the Bank's efforts aimed at making banking services easy and accessible for the people irrespective of their location and status.

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 05:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 41 031 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Net cash 2022 144 B 1 757 M 1 757 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 60 032 M 734 M 734 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 977
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Pratik Dilip Punjabi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajesh Kumar Chhibber Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED2.65%734
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.09%405 245
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.59%233 433
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%230 735
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 548
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.73%149 588
