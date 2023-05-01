Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions one Branch and three CRMs in Jammu

Going forward on the ease of banking through digital channels and reaching to the unreached with banking outlets, J&K Bank commissioned a new branch at Dharat in Nowshera taking the network in the District Rajouri to 39 besides dedicating Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) at Sunderbani, Doda and Bari Brahmana in Jammu.

Deputy Commissioner (Doda) Vishesh Paul Mahajan (KAS) inaugurated the CRM in Doda in presence of Zonal Head (Doda/Kishtwar) Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Branch Manager Satpal Singh amid a gathering of large number of people and esteemed customers of our bank.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Doda appreciated the Bank for providing the hi-tech banking facility to the people of the area and urged the public to avail the banking services at their own convenience.

Zonal Head Fayaz Ahmad Bhat reiterated that the Bank's focus is to expand its digital and alternate channels infra-structure to ensure customer convenience through ease of banking.

Meanwhile, Zonal Head (Rajouri/Poonch) Satish Kumar e-inaugurated the Branch at Nowshera in presence of Branch Manager Shivalik Tuli with elected public representative Sangeeta Sharma amid a gathering of valuable customers at the branch premises.

While urging the public to avail financial services, Zonal Head said "As responsible financial institution, our role everywhere is to ensure economic empowerment of the people by ensuring ease of business and customer comfort". He assured the people of best customer services at the branch. He also e-inaugurated a new CRM at Sunderbani in Rajouri on the occasion.

Furthermore, the Bank's Zonal Head (Kathua) Sanjeev Kumar inaugurated the CRM at Bari Brahmana in presence of Cluster Head (Samba) Sanjay Kumar Belowo amid a gathering of valuable customers, local traders and residents besides Bank officials.

Informing the people on the occasion about benefits of digital banking, Zonal Head urged them to use Bank's digital platforms.

Notably, residents of all these areas hailed the Bank's efforts aimed at making banking services easy and accessible for the people irrespective of their location and status.