Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions second Cash Recycler Machine in Baramulla

Continuing with its ease-of -banking measures for customers through digital and alternate channels, J&K Bank dedicated a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) at its K B Adda Branch in Baramulla.

The Bank's Zonal Head (Baramulla) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat inaugurated the CRM in presence of Cluster Head Sheikh Muzaffar, Branch Manager Mushtaq Ahmad amid gathering of valuable customers, local residents and other bank officials.

Speaking on the occasion Zonal Head urged the people to avail benefits of banking through digital and alternate channels. He also impressed upon the customers to instal latest version of Bank's digital platform mPay Delight besides vising their branches for getting personalised debit cards to avail easy banking services.

Pertinently, the installation of second CRM in the district will help in reducing the footfall at the adjacent branches. Participants and locals expressed their satisfaction regarding overall banking services provided by J&K Bank in the zone.