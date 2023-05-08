Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J&KBANK   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(J&KBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:35:15 2023-05-08 am EDT
57.10 INR   -0.17%
01:21aJammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions second Cash Recycler Machine in Baramulla
PU
05/04Transcript : The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
05/04Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions second Cash Recycler Machine in Baramulla

05/08/2023 | 01:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Continuing with its ease-of -banking measures for customers through digital and alternate channels, J&K Bank dedicated a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) at its K B Adda Branch in Baramulla.

The Bank's Zonal Head (Baramulla) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat inaugurated the CRM in presence of Cluster Head Sheikh Muzaffar, Branch Manager Mushtaq Ahmad amid gathering of valuable customers, local residents and other bank officials.

Speaking on the occasion Zonal Head urged the people to avail benefits of banking through digital and alternate channels. He also impressed upon the customers to instal latest version of Bank's digital platform mPay Delight besides vising their branches for getting personalised debit cards to avail easy banking services.

Pertinently, the installation of second CRM in the district will help in reducing the footfall at the adjacent branches. Participants and locals expressed their satisfaction regarding overall banking services provided by J&K Bank in the zone.

Attachments

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 05:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
01:21aJammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions second Cash Recycler Machine in Baramulla
PU
05/04Transcript : The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 0..
CI
05/04Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/04The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Mar..
CI
05/04The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ende..
CI
05/04Jammu And Kashmir Bank : Kupwara gets J&K Bank CRM at Sub-district Hospital
PU
05/02Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank clocks century in Srinagar branch-network after Tengpora..
PU
05/01J&k Bank Top Management Interacts Wi : Baldev Prakash
PU
05/01Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions one Branch and three CRMs in Jammu
PU
04/29Jammu And Kashmir Bank : &K Bank commissions CRM in Kishtwar, inaugurates new Khanetar Bra..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 031 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
Net cash 2022 144 B 1 759 M 1 759 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59 001 M 722 M 722 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 977
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Pratik Dilip Punjabi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajesh Kumar Chhibber Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED0.88%722
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%399 594
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%244 118
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.33%220 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%175 620
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%159 279
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer