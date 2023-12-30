To review the performance of banks and line departments under various schemes, J&K Bank conducted the District Level Review cum Consultative Committee (DLRCC) meeting of District Bandipora under Annual Credit Plan for the September quarter of FY 2023-24.

Deputy Commissioner (Bandipora) Dr Owais chaired the meeting that was attended by Chairman DDC Abdul Gani, ARC Shabir Ahmad, AGM RBI, DDM NABARD and representatives from all banks and departments.

At the outset, Chairman DLRC appreciated the efforts of the banks for enrolments under Social Security Schemes particularly J&K bank where in few branches had performed better.

The Chairman DLRC expressed displeasure over ACP achievements under agriculture sector and directed few public and private sector banks to put in further efforts for better growth to ensure that targets are achieved in the next quarter. The Chair also impressed upon the departments of Agriculture and Horticulture to ensure saturation of KCC Schemes by swiftly identifying and sponsoring the cases to banks.

He also directed all banks to improve and enhance lending in social sector, renewable energy sector and education sector through better liaising with the people involved for investment in these sectors.

Notably, the district has achieved 101% CD ratio for the first time and it's because of great efforts from all stake holders particularly banks who have put up lot of efforts in reaching the unemployed youth and needy people. The district has achieved 144% growth in MSME sector and 50% in housing sector under ACP 2023-24.

The (PLP) potential linked plan for the Year 2024-25 was also launched in the meeting. The meeting concluded with the vote of thanks from the LDM.

