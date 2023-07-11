In a major sigh of relief to the family members of Late Joginder Paul, a J&K Bank customer of TP Baramulla branch, deceased claim of Rs.22.63 Lacs pertaining to his Met Loan & Life Suraksha was settled, thereby absolving the family of any financial burden that would have otherwise been an obligation for them on account of unpaid loan amount.

The nominee Ms. Veerta was handed over the Symbolic /Dummy claim Cheque by Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, Bank's Zonal Head Baramulla in presence of Cluster Head Baramulla Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar and Zonal Head Credit Life PNB MetLife Irfan Ali Zargar.

Expressing gratitude to the Bank and its Insurance partner MetLife, Ms Veerta described settlement of claim as a big relief for the family amid tough times.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, Bank's Zonal Head highlighted the need and significance of getting loans insured. "A small but wise and timely decision to get the loans covered through various risk mitigating insurance options that the Bank's insurance partners offer, proves of immense relief in unfortunate circumstances of untimely death of the insured person", he said, adding, "for the sake of your family's future, it is better to act wisely today".