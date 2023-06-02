Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J&KBANK   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(J&KBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:39:55 2023-06-02 am EDT
58.35 INR   +1.21%
01:29aJammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank extends instant digital loan facility to Jammu University employees Shall also provide free GPAI (Group Personal Insurance Accidental Insurance) cover Rs 25 Lacs to each eligible employee
PU
05/29Jammu And Kashmir Bank : R S Pora Jammu gets J&K Bank Cash Recycler Machine
PU
05/23Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions Cash Recycler Machine in Udhampur
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank extends instant digital loan facility to Jammu University employees Shall also provide free GPAI (Group Personal Insurance Accidental Insurance) cover Rs 25 Lacs to each eligible employee

06/02/2023 | 01:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
J&K Bank today extended Instant Digital Loan facility through STP platform to all the active permanent employees of the University of Jammu under its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the varsity last year.

The Bank shall also extend a Free Group Personal Accidental Insurance Cover of Rs 25 Lacs to the eligible permanent employees of University of Jammu drawing their salary through J&K Bank . This accidental insurance will be effective from 10th June 2023.

The Bank's General Manager & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar and Vice-Chancellor Jammu University Prof. Umesh Rai launched the 'Extension of Online Loans' today in presence of Registrar (Jammu University) Arvind Jasrotia, Bank's Zonal Head (Jammu) Rajesh Dubey and other senior officials of the Bank and the University.

While lauding the significant role of J&K Bank in the financial system of Jammu and Kashmir, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Umesh Rai said that extension of the instant digital loan facility is a welcome step as the employees of the university are going to benefit hugely from this facility in terms of time and convenience.
Prof. Rai further exhorted that extending free Group Personal Accidental Insurance Cover of Rs 25 Lac is another landmark decision of the Bank aimed at the economic well-being of the university employees and their families.
Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Head Sunit Kumar said, "Catching up fast with the digital-services landscape in the country, J&K Bank recently rolled out its state-of-the-art Instant Digital Loan facility through STP platform for salaried employees within the ambit of MOUs. Now onwards all the active employees of Jammu University banking with us can avail the world-class facility that ensures processing and disbursal of personal loan up to Rs 1 Crore to an eligible borrower in just 10 seconds."

"With its end to end automation, Straight through Processing (STP) is a self-service offering for customers aimed at simplifying the process and making the experience more pleasant for clients. The facility shall initially be available for Consumption Loan, Cash Credit Facility and Festival Advance Scheme for Salaried employees ", he added.

Notably, all the received loan requests of the eligible employees shall be processed exclusively via Straight Through Processing/Loan Originating System and disbursed instantly. Under this mechanism, the employees of Jammu University can apply for any of the mentioned personal loans through Bank's platforms i.e. J&K Bank mPAY mobile application, Agent/IVR or Bank's official website.

STP is a self-service journey with no manual intervention for processing the loan request. As an anytime and anywhere (24x7) credit dispensation facility along with real-time sanctioning and disbursement, its consistent and standardized user experience is resulting in increased customer satisfaction.

Pertinently, as per MOU signed last year, the Bank has extended 'Most Favoured Client Status' to Jammu University and has been nominated as 'Preferred Banker' by the University for its exclusive dealings with respect to all banking related services.

Attachments

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 05:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
01:29aJammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank extends instant digital loan facility to Jammu Universit..
PU
05/29Jammu And Kashmir Bank : R S Pora Jammu gets J&K Bank Cash Recycler Machine
PU
05/23Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions Cash Recycler Machine in Udhampur
PU
05/22Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank dedicates CRM for public in Anantnag
PU
05/20Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank customer's family relieved after timely settlement of in..
PU
05/18Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions CRM at Jhangar Chowk in Rajouri, inaugurates..
PU
05/17Jammu And Kashmir Bank : Facilitating customer convenience, J&K Bank enters into tie-up wi..
PU
05/12Jammu And Kashmir Bank : Kathua gets another J&K Bank CRM
PU
05/10Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank opens 5 banking touch-points for public in Doda
PU
05/08Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions second Cash Recycler Machine in Baramulla
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 031 M 498 M 498 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
Net cash 2022 144 B 1 745 M 1 745 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59 465 M 722 M 722 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 977
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Pratik Dilip Punjabi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajesh Kumar Chhibber Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED1.68%722
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.20%396 584
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.23%229 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.12%221 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 469
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.58%149 376
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer