As part of country-wide events held on 9th International Yoga Day, J&K Bank today organised sessions of yoga for its middle and senior management at corporate headquarters in Srinagar and Zonal Office in Jammu. Yoga Coach Shabir Ahmad Dar - founder of Yoga Society of Kashmir - conducted the session at CHQ, while as Yoga Expert from Arogya Bharti, Anil Soni conducted the program at Zonal Office Jammu.

The Bank's General Managers, Deputy General Managers, AGMS and other senior officers attended the yoga session at CHQ, while as, GM & Divisional Head, Zonal Head along with other executives participated in the program at Zonal Office Jammu.

Commenting upon the celebrations, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, "Being an invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition, yoga has become one of very powerful management tools for creating personal and social harmony within the organisations. The idea of organising the program is to inculcate the essence of harmony between physical, mental and spiritual elements of our human existence."

During the session, Yoga Coach Shabir Ahmad Dar underscored the importance of yoga for the well-being of working executives. He said, "We all need to perform yoga every day because it is a total mind-body workout comprising of stretching poses and deep breathing techniques that enhance ones focus during meditation or relaxation. And the continuity of these practices enable a person to strike work-life balance while improving his/her efficiency at work."

All the members of management participated actively in the session wherein the Yoga Coach demonstrated many breathing techniques called pranayama in yogic terminology besides many positions and postures called asana that can be performed within the comfort of the office chair as well. The participants expressed their gratitude to the coach for his easy yet insightful description and demonstration of basic yoga practices.

Meanwhile in Jammu, Yoga Expert Anil Soni said that yoga has emerged as one of the most trusted means to boost physical and mental well-being. He said, "Yoga is a set of physical, mental and spiritual practices that help in cultivating self-discipline." The participating functionaries thanked the instructor for demonstrating few simple yoga exercises that office-goers can performed very easily and conveniently.

Pertinently, a group of young children accompanying the yoga coach at CHQ also demonstrated various yogic exercises and received the laurels from the participants for their methodical performance. "We feel very happy and excited after receiving such warmth and admiration here", the children said before leaving the venue.

