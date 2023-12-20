Continuing its mission of providing convenient banking services to the people at their closest possible destinations, J&K Bank today commissioned three Easy Banking Unit (EBUs) in Jammu at Dhanu, Kharah Bali and Garkhal.

The Bank's General Manager & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar e-inaugurated the EBUs in the presence of Zonal Head (Jammu) Rajesh Dubey and other senior officers at the Bank's Jammu Zonal Office.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager Sunit Kumar reiterated the Bank's commitment towards extending the banking services to the people in the best possible manner irrespective of their location and status. He said, "The EBUs will definitely help the people of these catchment areas in meeting their daily banking needs. And these outlets will definitely strengthen the bond of the people further with us."

People of these areas thanked the Bank's, management on the occasion and also echoed that the opening of these Easy Banking Units will facilitate basic banking services easily to the people thereby enhancing their relationship with the Bank.

Notably, The EBUs will provide the basic facilities of banking like cash deposit, cash withdrawal, account openings etc. to the people of these areas. The base branch of EBU Dhanu is Maira Mandrian while that of EBU Kharah Bali is Khour. And Gurah Singhu is the base branch of EBU Garkhal.