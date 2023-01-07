Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank opens Easy Banking Unit at Sonamarg

As part of extending basic banking services to the people of far off places, J&K Bank today opened an Easy Banking Unit (EBU) at Sonamarg in Forest Block, Kangan.

The Bank's Zonal Head Budgam Sajad Hussain inaugurated the EBU in presence of LDM Ganderbal Nissar Ahmad amid a gathering of valuable customers, tourists and officials of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, "Establishing an Easy Banking Unit at this place is part of our mission to provide financial services and banking facilities to the people irrespective of their location, status and gender. And I am sure that the staff posted here shall serve the residents as well as the tourists in the best possible way."

With this addition, the network of Bank's Easy Banking Units (EBUs) has reached 82.

