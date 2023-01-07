Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    J&KBANK   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(J&KBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2023-01-06 am EST
55.35 INR   -1.77%
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank opens Easy Banking Unit at Sonamarg

01/07/2023 | 09:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of extending basic banking services to the people of far off places, J&K Bank today opened an Easy Banking Unit (EBU) at Sonamarg in Forest Block, Kangan.

The Bank's Zonal Head Budgam Sajad Hussain inaugurated the EBU in presence of LDM Ganderbal Nissar Ahmad amid a gathering of valuable customers, tourists and officials of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, "Establishing an Easy Banking Unit at this place is part of our mission to provide financial services and banking facilities to the people irrespective of their location, status and gender. And I am sure that the staff posted here shall serve the residents as well as the tourists in the best possible way."

With this addition, the network of Bank's Easy Banking Units (EBUs) has reached 82.

Attachments

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2023 14:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 41 031 M 498 M 498 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 60,0 M 60,0 M
Net cash 2022 144 B 1 744 M 1 744 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 218 M 646 M 646 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 977
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Pratik Dilip Punjabi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajesh Kumar Chhibber Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED-2.38%646
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.93%404 606
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.89%276 052
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%217 050
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.66%163 089
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 591