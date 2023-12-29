Carrying forward its ease-of-banking mission to rural areas of Ladakh, J&K Bank today opened an Extension Counter of Chiktan branch at Khangral area of Kargil thereby adding one more outlet to its network in the UT.

SDM (Shakar Chiktan) A G Zargar inaugurated the Extension Counter in presence of Councillor (Chiktan) Liyaqat Ali Khachoo, President LBA Bodhkharboo Skarma Dadool amid a gathering of valuable customers and notables from the area besides Zonal Head (Ladakh) Dorjey Angchuk, Cluster Head (Kargil) Ishfaq Ahmad Hakak and other officials of the Bank.

While hailing the role of J&K Bank in serving the people of Ladakh especially those from rural areas, SDM A G Zargar urged the unemployed youth of the area to take full advantage of various flagship government programmes aimed at creating increasing number of self-employment ventures. "People also need to inculcate habit of saving with the Bank because the Bank is also lending generously for the overall economic growth of the UT", he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head (Ladakh) thanked the distinguished guests and the people of the area in particular for banking with J&K bank and assured that the extension counter will provide best banking facilities along with its responsive and innovative products and services. He said, "The Extension Counter will extend best customer services to the people of the area because they deserve the best."

Cluster Head (Kargil) presented the vote of thanks on the occasion