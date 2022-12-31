Advanced search
    J&KBANK   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(J&KBANK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-12-30 am EST
56.70 INR   +1.43%
09:18aJammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank raises capital of over 1000 Cr as Tier II Bonds
PU
12/28Jammu And Kashmir Bank : Appointment
PU
12/28Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank condoles demise of its Ex-Chairman
PU
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank raises capital of over 1000 Cr as Tier II Bonds

12/31/2022 | 09:18am EST
Strengthening its capital position further, J&K Bank has successfully raised Rs 1021 Cr as Tier- II Bonds from the market.

Commenting on the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, "We had prepared very well for the exercise and I am happy to see that the issue was oversubscribed by more than 100%."

"It will not only help boost our expansion plans as envisaged in our strategy for business growth especially in rest of the country by improving our risk bearing capacity substantially but will also go a long way in maintaining adequate capital buffers over and above the regulatory BASEL - III compliance requirement", he added.

"Under the dynamic leadership of our worthy MD&CEO, we have accomplished the task well and it will be reckoned in our capital adequacy for the quarter ending Dec-22", said the Bank's CFO Pratik D Punjabi.

​Meanwhile, Capital Issuance Committee of the Bank's Board has approved the allotment of these bonds.

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 14:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 41 031 M 496 M 496 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Net cash 2022 144 B 1 737 M 1 737 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54 516 M 659 M 659 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 977
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Pratik Dilip Punjabi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajesh Kumar Chhibber Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED55.98%659
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.87%393 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.56%265 703
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.64%214 399
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%158 606
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.86%157 335