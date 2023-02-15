Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J&KBANK   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(J&KBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:53:14 2023-02-16 am EST
50.70 INR   -0.69%
02/15Jammu And Kashmir Bank : Under CSR, J&K Bank collaborates with SKIMS to help poor cancer patients
PU
02/12J&k Bank Organises Country Wide Customer-meets Sustainable Success Of A Bank Depends Upon The Goodwill Of Its Customers : Md & ceo
PU
02/10Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank customers' insurance claims settled without hassles
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : Under CSR, J&K Bank collaborates with SKIMS to help poor cancer patients

02/15/2023 | 11:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program, J&K Bank presented an amount of Rs 14.40 Lacs to the premier healthcare institution of Jammu and Kashmir for procurement of Platelet/Therapeutic Plasma Apheresis kits for treatment of poor patients suffering from cancer and severe blood dysfunctional diseases.

In a function organized at SKIMS Soura, the Bank's Divisional Head (Kashmir), Syed Shafat Hussain today handed over the cheque to Director SKIMS, Professor Parvez Koul in presence of Head Pediatric Oncology Department Dr Javed Rasool and Head BU SKIMS, Syed Irfan besides other officials of SKIMS and the bank. Pertinently, the event coincided with the 'International Childhood Cancer Day', which is observed on 15th February all over the world to raise awareness about childhood cancer and honours all the children and families experiencing the effects of the disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Shafat Hussain said, "Healthcare is critical for every society and with rise in the number of patients suffering from terminal ailments in J&K, we do feel the need to step in and do our bit. However, as a socially responsible institution, it is a very humble contribution from J&K Bank to SKIMS Srinagar for the patients who cannot afford these kits critical for their treatment."

"Besides empowering the people financially, J&K Bank has been contributing to the society through its CSR activities meant for helping the economically weaker sections especially in health sector. We believe our little support would help many patients and alleviate the hardships of their families", said Syed Shafaat Hussain.

Director SKIMS Srinagar thanked the Bank for the contribution and expressed hope that amid rising number of patients suffering from such dangerous diseases and dysfunctionalities, the Bank would increase its CSR spend towards healthcare as a large number of the patients hailing from weaker socio-economic background visit SKIMS Hospital for treatment in pediatric oncology every year who find it difficult to afford expensive Apheresis kits containing Platelet/Therapeutic Plasma. "With J&K Bank's earlier support, we have been able to increase the survival rate among the children suffering from cancer and many of them are today present in this function to collectively thank J&K Bank for their help and support", he added.

Pertinently, in the last year also, J&K Bank had contributed an amount of Rs. 7.85 lacs to SKIMS for procuring these kits which have been utilized for the treatment of hundreds of poor patients especially children.

Attachments

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 04:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
02/15Jammu And Kashmir Bank : Under CSR, J&K Bank collaborates with SKIMS to help poor cancer p..
PU
02/12J&k Bank Organises Country Wide Cust : Md & ceo
PU
02/10Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank customers' insurance claims settled without hassles
PU
02/07Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions 2 Cash Recycler Machines in Udhampur
PU
01/31J&k Bank Management Meets Hni Client : Md & ceo
PU
01/25Jammu And Kashmir Bank : LG lauds J&K Bank's contribution in job creation during B2V4, MTM..
PU
01/25The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Announces Cessation of Vivek Bharadwaj as Director
CI
01/24Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions ATM in Kupwara, CRM at TP Anantnag
PU
01/24National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited Completed the acquisition of Stressed ass..
CI
01/23Transcript : The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 41 031 M 495 M 495 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net cash 2022 144 B 1 735 M 1 735 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49 084 M 593 M 593 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 977
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Pratik Dilip Punjabi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajesh Kumar Chhibber Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED-12.17%577
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.32%420 035
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.55%284 845
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 411
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.46%185 940
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.64%160 085