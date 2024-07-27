Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited (the Bank) is engaged in banking and financial services. Its segments include Retail, Corporate and Treasury. The Bank offers a range of products and services, such as loans, personal accounts, term deposits, insurance, cards, business accounts, agriculture loans and others. The Bank offers a range of retail credit products, including home finance, personal loans, education loans, agriculture lending, trade credit and consumer credit and a number of financial products tailored to the needs of various customer segments. It provides loans, such as housing loan, consumer loan, JK bank personal consumption loan scheme, laptop/ pc finance, festival advance scheme, education loan scheme and others. It operates through over 996 branches and 1414 Automated Teller Machine spread over 18 states and four union territories across the country. It serves different sectors, such as employees of the government, semi-government and autonomous bodies, farmers, and others.