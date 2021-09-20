J&K Bank CMD meets PHDCCI delegation Entire industrial development package of Rs 28400 Cr should be routed through J&K Bank: Mushtaq Chaya

As part of his outreach to the various trade and business associations in the J&K UT, J&K Bank Chairman & MD R K Chhibber along with his management team today held an elaborate meeting with the delegation comprising of members of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kashmir Chapter) led by its Mentor Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya to discuss mutually significant issues.

The Bank's President & Special Secretary to CMD Karanjit Singh, President Anil Deep Mehta and Zonal Head Kashmir (Central-1) Syed Shafat Rufai, Vice Presidents Tasaduq Ahmad Dar and Syed Shujaat Hussain Andrabi were also present at the meeting besides members of PHDCCI including Chair PHDCCI, Baldev Singh, Chair PHDCCI Showkat Ahmed Chowdhary and Regional Director PHDCCI (J&K) Iqbal Fayaz Jan and other executive members.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMD said, 'Having a systemic role in the functioning of the region's economy, J&K Bank remains sensitive to both concerns and expectations of people especially of those belonging to trade, commerce and industry; for the growth of Bank is directly linked to their financial progress.'

Expressing gratitude to the UT Government for timely capital infusion of Rs 500 Cr, he said the infusion will help in the Bank to lend more to the productive sectors and grow its business.

Earlier, at the outset, Mushtaq Chaya thanked the Bank's CMD for his valuable presence at the meeting. In his remarks, he pitched strongly for routing the entire industrial development package of Rs 28400 Cr through J&K Bank.

Acknowledging the Bank's vital role in supporting the commercial and industrial ventures during tough times, the participants said that their emotional connect with the Bank was unique and exceptionally strong, which could not be forged with others.

The delegation requested the Bank to delegate more powers to branches, support circumstantial defaulters, reduce procedural formalities and settle insurance claims timely besides further improving customer services at the branch level. The members of the chamber put forth various suggestions on the occasion besides impressing upon the need for speedy resolution of the discussed issues.

Listening patiently to the various issues and suggestions put forward by participating members, CMD R K Chhibber said the feedback was highly valuable and assured the chamber of complete support from the bank for meeting all genuine demands within the regulatory framework towards upliftment of the regional economy as a whole.

Urging the customers to have frequent interactions with their respective Cluster Heads and Zonal Heads, he said the powers have been regulated at all levels as per the laid down guidelines. Heeding the delegation's concern for timely settlement of claims, the CMD assured the members that the insurance partners would be advised to meet the customer expectations earnestly and also have regular interactions with them.

On the occasion, Mentor PHDCCI expressed his gratitude to the CMD R K Chhibber for his patient audience and positive assurance. He expressed hope that all the issues raised in the meeting shall be taken care of on the basis of merit and in a time bound manner.