    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 11/10
46.75 INR   -0.85%
07:07aJ&K Bank Conducts Kulgam DLRC Meet
PU
10/27JKB CMD felicitates football team for yet another title triumph
PU
10/27Jammu & Kashmir Bank Appoints New CEO
MT
J&K Bank Conducts Kulgam DLRC Meet

11/11/2021 | 07:07am EST
To review the performance of banks operating in the district besides related departments for half-year/quarter September 30, 2021 under Annual credit Plan/Govt Schemes J&K Bank conducted a District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting of Kulgam district that was chaired by the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam Dr. Bilal Mohiudin Bhat (IAS). Following Covid appropriate behaviour, the meeting was attended by ADC, ACD, CPO, DDM NABARD, district officers of related departments and various bank officers.

Welcoming the members, LDM Arshad Qadri informed the house that total deposits of Banks stood at Rs 1931.00 Cr on September 30, 2021 witnessing growth of 6.63% while as the advances were at Rs.1760.07 Cr witnessing growth of 12.04% on September 30, 2021 when compared to figures recorded on September 30, 2020.

The Credit Deposit Ratio of the district stood at 91.15%, quite above the National Bench Mark of 60%. Under District Annual Credit Plan (2021-22) of Rs 1398.24 Cr, banks had disbursed Rs 504.38 Cr to 21053 beneficiaries till September 30, 2021 thus achieving 36% of ACP target.

While reviewing sector wise achievements, District Development Commissioner advised Banks to improve credit dispensations in Agriculture, MSME, and to focus more on housing and education sectors. He directed Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department to ensure mass awareness in to order cover all eligible beneficiaries under the District Level Special KCC Campaign.

While appreciating the progress of banks, DDC impressed upon the participants to improve direct financing in order to achieve the targets of the Annual Credit Plan. He stressed upon the related departments to cover all eligible persons under PMSBY, PMJJBY and APY.

The meeting concluded with vote of thanks from the LDM.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
R. K. Chhibber Chairman & Managing Director
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Rajni Saraf President & Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
