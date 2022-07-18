Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
26.55 INR   -0.38%
J&K Bank bags 2 awards for robust information-security We promise to provide our customers better, faster and more secure services in future: Baldev Prakash

07/18/2022 | 01:24am EDT
In a strong recognition of its robust information security framework, J&K Bank received CSO 100 Award - 2022 at CSO100 Awards & Symposium - 2022 from Foundry India, an Indian chapter of Foundry - an IDG Inc., during a gala event held in Bangalore on Friday. During the event themed as - Cyber-security 2022 : Business Risk at the Brink - the Bank was also conferred with Special Cyber Security Award 2022 on Access and Identity Management for its Privilege and Customer Authentication Framework.

Muneer Kongawani received both the awards at the function as the Bank's Chief Information Security Officer at the hands of Director, Foundry India (Content and Communities) Yogesh Gupta. Notably, the CSO100 Awards recognises top CSOs/CISOs for security projects and initiatives at their respective companies that demonstrate outstanding business value in today's constantly-evolving digital and threat landscape over the past 12 months.

While commending the Bank's Information Security Team led by the CISO on reception of award, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, "Every efficient effort brings acknowledgement in due course of time, and we humbly receive these tokens of recognition with a promise to provide our customers better, faster and more secure services in future."
"Besides testifying the Bank's commitment towards protection of customer trust on Banks digital assets, the recognition from such prestigious platform will provide further impetus to our technology teams to continually work on enhancing security for better customer experience", he added.

MD & CEO further said, "Keeping our digital promise on the eve of recent Eid festival, we have fairly demonstrated as a resilient organisation that we take challenges head-on to serve our customers well and meet the expectations of our stakeholders."

While sharing his experiences during the Fireside Chat session of the symposium on 'Safeguarding Your Customer Experience Amidst Complex Threat Landscape', J&K Bank CISO Muneer Kongawani addressed CISOs of different organisations and expressed his expert views on the subject. Pertinently, CSO100 Awards by Foundry (formerly known as International Data Group (IDG)) is a high profile event that brings together top information-security leaders across all industry verticals in India to explore new ideas and adopt creative and game-changing ways of tackling cybersecurity in the modern enterprises.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 05:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 33 126 M - -
Net income 2021 4 284 M - -
Net cash 2021 43 211 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 527 M 320 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -3,80x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
Nbr of Employees 11 727
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rajni Saraf President & Chief Financial Officer
R. K. Chhibber Chairman
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED-27.06%320
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.67%331 237
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.51%259 834
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%217 104
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 865
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.28%156 005