  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-21
45.90 INR   +3.73%
08:46aJ&k Bank Doing A Commendable Job : MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. Inaugurates 3 branches, 4 ATMs; Hands over sanction letters to aspiring entrepreneurs, micro-ATMs to Digi Pay Sakhis
PU
12:05aJammu And Kashmir Bank : Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Hon'ble Minister of State for Finance GoI, chairs Special Meeting of UT-Level Bankers' Committee of J&K
PU
11/22Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank share-price rises to 52-week high
PU
J&K Bank doing a commendable job: MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. Inaugurates 3 branches, 4 ATMs; Hands over sanction letters to aspiring entrepreneurs, micro-ATMs to Digi Pay Sakhis

11/23/2022 | 08:46am EST
I feel delighted to be part of this programme of J&K Bank that is doing a commendable job of providing self-employment to the youth, progressing ahead with a clear digital vision, enhancing financial awareness of the people while deepening financial inclusion.

Minister of State for Finance (GoI) Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad made these remarks today in presence of MD & CEO Baldev Prakash, Private Secretary to MoS Amit Meena (IAS), General Managers Sudhir Gupta and Syed Rais Maqbool at an event organised as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at the Bank's Corporate Headquarters. The function was attended by the Bank's General Managers, DGMs, and AGMs besides beneficiaries, media persons and other officials of the Bank.

On the occasion, Dr Bhagwat Karad gave sanction letters to 16 beneficiaries financed by the Bank under various self-employment schemes like PMEGP, Mission Youth, NRLM and AIF etc besides e-inaugurating Bank's 4 branches and 3 ATMs. He also handed over few Micro ATMs and Bio Metric Devices to Digi Pay Sakhis, who were on-boarded as female Business Correspondents of the Bank.

"The main objective of Union Government under Honourable PM Narendra Modi Ji is to increase financial literacy, deepen financial inclusion and ensure that all the financial transactions are done digitally across the country. And I commend J&K Bank for their progressive contributions in this direction", Dr Bhagwat Karad said and expressed hope that with strong commitment and smart services, the Bank would surely achieve its envisaged business goal of Rs 4 Lac Cr in next five years.

Emphasizing upon the need to reach out to every section of society, Dr Karad said, "During the last couple of days here I have observed that J&K Bank is far ahead of the lot in implementing all the flagship schemes of Union Government meant for poor and marginalized ranging from PM Jan Dhan Yojana and PM Jeevan Jyoti Bh?ma Yojana to PMSVANidhi. And more so the Bank takes lead in financing the schemes like Mumkin, Tejaswani sponsored by the UT Government; for which I congratulate the MD & CEO Baldev Prakash and his entire staff".

While acknowledging the comprehensive support and quality services the Bank is providing to people through a wide range of its initiatives, Dr Karad urged the Bank's management to continue to deepen digital presence and enhance the quality of services while the country accelerates towards achieving the twin national goals of 5 trillion dollar economy and Digital India.

Earlier, the MoS Finance visited the J&K Bank�s Digital Banking Unit (DBU) at Lal Chowk. He also visited the stalls at CHQ, wherein the entrepreneurs financed by the Bank under various self-employment schemes showcased their products. The stall owners expressed their gratitude to the Bank for providing them requisite support at right time of their career. Welcoming the visiting dignitary on the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, "Setting a target of Rs 4 lac crore business in next five years with annual profit of 4 thousand crores, we are aiming to improve share of rest of India in our overall loan book to 50% through the re-oriented business strategy to not only increase our business but also to diversify the concentration risk in our core-geography i.e. J&K and Ladakh."

He apprised the visiting dignitary about the steps taken to align the Bank's strategy with the national vision of Digital India. "The idea is to enhance the customer experience from satisfaction to delight through end-to-end digital solutions with secure services", he said adding, �We remain committed to contribute our part actively in achieving the Union Government�s vision of digital India with inclusive economy. On this occasion, let me reiterate that we will also extend every possible support to the UT Government�s vision of saturating self-employment of youth in J&K."

The function concluded with vote of thanks from Bank�s General Manager Syed Rais Maqbool, who expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the visiting dignitaries, beneficiaries, media persons and all other participants for their presence on the occasion.

The branches commissioned today are Ghoom Ahmadpora in Baramulla, Saliskote in Kargil, Kaghote in Udhampur and Wasoora in Pulwama, while the inaugurated ATMs are at Super Specialty Hospital in Shireen Bagh, Central University of Kashmir in Ganderbal and Bhagha in Reasi Jammu.

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
