  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-15
56.10 INR   -1.32%
12:43aJ&k Bank Reaches Out To Valley's High Net-worth Clients Your Accomplishments Are Our Success Stories : Md & ceo
PU
12/15Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank Board appoints GM Sudhir Gupta as Executive Director for 3 years
PU
12/14The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Appoints Sudhir Gupta as Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J&K Bank reaches out to valley's High Net-worth Clients Your accomplishments are our success stories: MD & CEO

12/18/2022 | 12:43am EST
Reaching out to its clients with large credit exposure for their feedback and suggestions, J&K Bank today organised a maiden Customer Meet with its High Net-worth Individual (HNI) clients of recently set-up Large Credit Units (LCU) from Kashmir Division.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash chaired the interactive meet with the valley's top HNI customers in presence of Bank's Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Manager (Credit) Ashutosh Sareen, General Manager IAPM Syed Shujaat Hussain Andrabi, Divisional Head (Kashmir) Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai and other senior officers.

Thanking all the participants for gracing the occasion, MD & CEO said, "J&K Bank is your bank and you hold special place in our hearts. Your accomplishments are our success stories as we have remained with each other through thick and thin of times. As guardians of public trust, we may be here for years but you are here for decades."

"However, last six months have seen lot of fundamental changes in the Bank's operational structure and the same is being done for the betterment of our clients like you. We have upgraded on the technological front with one of the latest available platforms i.e. Finacle 10. You have remained with us through thick and thin. Transition has led to some teething issues but I assure you that all the changes are well thought out and we will live up to your expectations", he added.

While putting forth their concerns and grievances, the customers thanked MD & CEO Baldev Prakash along with the management for conducting the first-of-its-kind meet.

"We thank you for this meeting and making us believe that we belong to you. We have a say. This is a positive sign and augurs well for the business community that Bank is making concerted efforts to listen to us. We have a lot of expectations from the Bank and J&K Bank has traditionally played an immense role in our economic progress." The participant clients said in unison.

After listening patiently to the concerns of HNI clients, MD Baldev Prakash asserted, "We have to ensure timelines are met invariably. As far as channel financing is concerned, we have devised a platform that will be ready within two months' time. Such meets will be held more often in the future and I am hopeful we will have a good number of industrialists as part of those meetings."

Earlier, General Manager (Credit) Ashutosh Sareen gave an overview regarding the conceptualization of the new structure in shape of Large Credit Units.

"All customers are important to us but the level of professional attention requires a certain sense of proportion with the quantum of client's exposure. It is with this objective these LCUs were established to provide specialized and highly personalized services to HNI customers under one roof. We believe that our Bank's success hinges on your progress and prosperity. Therefore, we need to take extra care of our most valuable clients like you," he said.
Deputy General Manager Credit Nishikant Sharma gave a welcome address to start the proceedings.

Attachments

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2022 05:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
