  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-31
40.10 INR   +1.13%
11/01Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank pro-actively reaching out to youth during B2V4 Program
PU
10/25Jammu & Kashmir Bank's Consolidated Profit More than Doubles in Fiscal Q2; Shares Jump 8%
MT
10/21Transcript : The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
JK Bank MD & CEO launches 'RBI Kehta Hai:Jaankar Baniye, Satark Rahiye' Campaign in J&K. Kick-starts Vigilance Awareness Week-2022

11/02/2022 | 01:10am EDT
MD & CEO Baldev Prakash today e-launched the Reserve Bank of India's Nationwide Awareness Campaign (2022) - RBI Kehta Hai:Jaankaar Baniye, Satark Rahiye - in Jammu and Kashmir here at the Bank's corporate Headquarters. The Bank's General Managers, Deputy General Managers and other senior officers attended the inaugural event besides all Zonal Heads, who joined the function through VC mode.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash directed all the concerned to ensure that the RBI's massive month-long campaign -- RBI kehta hai:Jaankar Baniye, Satark Rehiye -- is executed in letter and spirit across the UT. "Every campaign seeking an aware and educated consumer is beneficial for the banks as well as the society because to serve an informed customer makes transactions hassle-free and secure on both ends. Besides making the common people aware about the consumer rights, the campaign assumes great importance in the backdrop of growing incidences of cyber-frauds in banking across the country."

He expressed hope that the Banks operating in the UT will use all the mediums and channels available to make people aware of their consumer rights besides educating them about the solutions Banks and the regulator offer in case of violation of their rights. "However, I would like that all my colleagues at J&K Bank should use this campaign as an opportunity to reach out to maximum number of customers and get feedback about the Bank's services and products besides educating them about their rights and legal recourse", he said.

Earlier, General Manager (Customer Service) Narjay Gupta briefed the participants about the objectives of the campaign. "The purpose of the high-powered nationwide campaign is to enhance public awareness on financial customer rights, Internal Grievance Redress (IGR) as well as the Alternate Grievance Redress (AGR) mechanism of RBI, particularly targeting the unreached and isolated segments of population and regions, including the farthest and remotest locations of the country", he said.

Meanwhile, MD & CEO also kick-started the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW- 2022) today across the Bank in presence of General Managers, DGMs, Internal Ombudsman and other senior officers of the Bank. To emphasize upon the need to eradicate corruption and its allied practices, "Corruption free India for a developed Nation" has been chosen as theme for the week that started from 31st October and will continue till 6th November across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, "The theme that has been chosen for this year is very apt because any nation that is corrupt can neither develop nor prosper. So is true for an organisation. And corruption is not mere acceptance or giving of bribe but ranges from not doing ones job well to an unethical behavior and includes non-reporting of prohibited activities at work-place." While appreciating the taking of integrity pledge by all the participants on the occasion, MD stressed upon the need "to go beyond taking integrity-pledge and live up to it throughout our lives."

Earlier, General Manager (Vigilance) Tabassum Nazir spoke about the significance of vigilance awareness week -2022. "As we observe VAW-2022, we acknowledge our responsibility to lead by example and the need to put in place safeguards, integrity frameworks and code of ethics to ensure that we are not part of any corrupt practice and we tackle instances of corruption with utmost strictness.", she said.

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 05:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
