Jammu and Kashmir Bank : General updates

|
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
|
Corporate
|
Headquarters
|
T
|
+91
|
(0)194
|
248
|
3775
|
W
|
www.jkbank.com
|
|
M A Road,
|
Srinagar 190001
|
F
|
+91
|
(0)194
|
248
|
1928
|
E
|
board.sectt@jkbmail.com
Kashmir, India
CIN: L65110JK1938SGC000048
Board Secretariat
Ref:-JKB/BS/F3652/2022/062
Date: 10th June, 2022
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
The BSE Limited
|
Exchange Plaza 5th Floor
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Plot No. C/1 G-Block
|
Dalal street
|
Bandra Kurla Complex
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051
|
Scrip Code: 532209
|
Symbol: J&KBANK
|
SUB:- APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE BANK
Dear Sirs,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Bank in their meeting held today i.e. 10th June, 2022 have approved the appointment of Mr. Pratik D Punjabi as the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank to be effective from the date of his actual joining.
This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully
For Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
(Mohammad Shafi Mir)
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 13:02:04 UTC.