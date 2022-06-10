Jammu and Kashmir Bank : General updates

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Corporate Headquarters T +91 (0)194 248 3775 W www.jkbank.com M A Road, Srinagar 190001 F +91 (0)194 248 1928 E board.sectt@jkbmail.com

Kashmir, India

CIN: L65110JK1938SGC000048

Board Secretariat

Ref:-JKB/BS/F3652/2022/062

Date: 10th June, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited The BSE Limited Exchange Plaza 5th Floor Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Plot No. C/1 G-Block Dalal street Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 532209 Symbol: J&KBANK

SUB:- APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE BANK

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Bank in their meeting held today i.e. 10th June, 2022 have approved the appointment of Mr. Pratik D Punjabi as the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank to be effective from the date of his actual joining.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited

(Mohammad Shafi Mir)

Company Secretary