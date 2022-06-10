Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
28.85 INR   -0.35%
09:03aJAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : General updates
PU
06/04JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank And Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Celebrates 20 Years of their Partnership
PU
05/25The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Announces Payment of Final Interest Coupon and Principal Redemption on 9.50% JJ Bank Basel III, Tier II Bonds
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : General updates

06/10/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited

Corporate

Headquarters

T

+91

(0)194

248

3775

W

www.jkbank.com

M A Road,

Srinagar 190001

F

+91

(0)194

248

1928

E

board.sectt@jkbmail.com

Kashmir, India

CIN: L65110JK1938SGC000048

Board Secretariat

Ref:-JKB/BS/F3652/2022/062

Date: 10th June, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

The BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza 5th Floor

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Plot No. C/1 G-Block

Dalal street

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532209

Symbol: J&KBANK

SUB:- APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE BANK

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Bank in their meeting held today i.e. 10th June, 2022 have approved the appointment of Mr. Pratik D Punjabi as the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank to be effective from the date of his actual joining.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited

(Mohammad Shafi Mir)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 13:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
