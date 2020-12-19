Log in
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank Inaugurates BU at Laroo in Kulgam

12/19/2020 | 09:05am EST
Deepening its foot prints further to ease out the rush at other business touch points and to facilitate the local businessman, common people; J&K Bank today added one more Business Unit to its network in Kulgam at General Bus Stand Laroo.

While maintaining the social distancing norms, District Development Commissioner Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat inaugurated the Business Unit in presence of Bank's Zonal Head Kashmir South-II (Anantnag) Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Cluster Head Kulgam Iftikhar Abdullah Sofi and other senior Bank officials amid a good gathering of businessmen, traders and local residents.

On the occasion, DDC Kulgam, who was also the Chief Guest at the function, hailed the efforts of J&K Bank in taking lead for reaching out to the people in unbanked and under-banked areas. He emphasized the need for further expansion of such facilities to ensure maximum coverage of the population in the district, especially those living in difficult and remote terrains.

Zonal Head while thanking the Customers and dignitaries for their valuable presence on the occasion despite the ongoing pandemic, reiterated the Bank's resolve of 'ultimate outreach' to serve people irrespective of location and status.

'Customer convenience remains bank's policy focus. Therefore, world-class products and dedicated customer service will be available at the business-unit', he said and added that new business unit was part of a larger plan to expand the network to every nook and corner.

Notably, with the inauguration of this BU, the network of business units has reached to 94 in the bank's Kashmir Zone (South-II) and 28 in Cluster Kulgam.



J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2020


