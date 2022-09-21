Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank Signs MoU with Jammu University

J&K Bank today entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jammu University, wherein the bank bestowed most-favoured client status to the employees of Jammu University and the University declared J&K Bank as a preferred Banker for all banking related services required by its employees.

Deputy General Manager & Zonal Head (Jammu) Rajesh Dubey signed the MoU on behalf of the Bank and Registrar Jammu University Prof. Arvind Jasrotia put in his signatures representing Jammu University in presence of Vice Chancellor Prof. Umesh Rai, Bank's General Manager and Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar, Cluster Head Aneeta Nehru, Branch Head Sunil Kumar besides senior officers of Jammu University and the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Head Sunit Kumar said that the signing of this MOU is reinforcement of bank's commitment to over four decades of relationship between the bank and the university. He thanked the Vice Chancellor, the Registrar and entire fraternity of Jammu University for their continuous support and said, "By signing the agreement we have taken the existing relationship to a new level of collaboration which I believe will be beneficial to both the institutions."

"Today, through this win-win agreement, we shall be providing the best-in-class banking and financial services to the employees of this great institution", he added.

While lauding the significant role of Bank in the financial system of J&K on the occasion, Registrar Jammu University, Prof. Arvind Jasrotia said, "This agreement, I hope, will further strengthen our relations by providing our employees best banking and financial services available in the market."

Earlier, Zonal Head Rajesh Dubey thanked the Registrar Jammu University and his team for the warm welcome. He further said, "The core objective of the Jammu University, which is working for the social upliftment of the people, is in perfect alignment with J&K Bank's vision of serving to empower each and every individual through economic upliftment."

Notably, according to the agreement, J&K Bank will offer customized products to the employees of Jammu University with various in-built features besides waiving off processing fees in case of personal, auto, home and education loans, along with concessional rate of interests.

The employees of the university can now avail preferential pricing on all loans along with permissible deduction up to 75% of gross income. In addition, Car/Personal loans can be granted additional interest rate concessions based on Credit Score. Moreover, as per the agreement, Jammu University will allow the bank to use the employee database to optimize the quality and TAT of banking services, especially the credit delivery mechanism through use of digital channels like corporate website, e-Banking and Mobile banking and shall now onwards issue a centralized letter of confirmation in respect of all its employees to ensure that the Bank provides hassle-free credit-facilities to them.