  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank bags Khadi India Award for PMEGP, among top 4 banks in the country

02/19/2022 | 12:11am EST
For its distinguished pan-India performance in implementing the Union Government's flagship scheme of Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for the financial year 2020-21, J&K Bank has bagged 4th Position across the country under Khadi India Award.

On behalf of J&K Bank, Zonal Head Mumbai Rajesh Malla Tikoo received the award during the Banker's Review Meeting for the implementation of PMEGP Scheme organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Mumbai, Union Ministry of MSME (GoI) at Hotel J W Marriot in Juhu Mumbai.

While acknowledging the Government support on the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash appreciated the efforts of Bank staff for the achievement. He said, "Being among top 4 banks in the country for the implementation of PMEGP Scheme suitably recognizes Bank's commitment as the premiere financial institution towards realizing the socially-inclusive and financially-growing economy as envisaged by Government through effective execution of flagship economic programs."

"Besides, such a recognition will provide further impetus to the Bank's mission of empowering people financially through all the sponsored schemes devised by the Government for their socio-economic development", MD & CEO added.

Notably, the Bank has sanctioned 12455 PMEGP cases with a sanction limit of Rs 797.37 Cr during the FY 2020-21.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 05:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 33 126 M 444 M 444 M
Net income 2021 4 284 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
Net cash 2021 43 211 M 579 M 579 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 897 M 494 M 494 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,80x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
Nbr of Employees 11 727
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 36,60 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rajni Saraf President
Balvir Singh Gandhi Chief Financial Officer
R. K. Chhibber Chairman
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED0.55%494
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.37%447 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.30%371 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%258 299
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.94%216 167
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.88%210 406