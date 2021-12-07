Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank bags award for second highest percentage of digital payment transactions

12/07/2021 | 12:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In recognition of its growing digital operations, J&K Bank has been felicitated for achieving 2nd highest percentage of digital payment transactions under the category of Small & Micro banks as a private sector Bank. The Bank earned the honors for its outstanding performance in promoting digital payments as part of the "Digital Payments Utsav", celebrated by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

On behalf of the Bank, Vice President (Strategy & IT) Imtiyaz Ahmad received the 'Utkarsh Puraskar' of DigiDhan Award 2020-21 on 5th December, 2021 from Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways (GoI) Ashwini Vaishnaw in presence of Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

Commenting upon the achievement, CMD R K Chhibber congratulated the entire IT Department of the Bank for this feat saying, "It is a big recognition for the Bank especially its Digital Team that has been working beyond duty hours to expand digital operations of the bank while focusing on making these easier, safer and smarter. The acknowledgement testifies to our sustained focus on innovation and scale so as to create greater value for all our stakeholders especially our valuable customers."

Notably, the Bank also earned second place under the category of 'Process Innovation' at the recently held Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards 2021

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 05:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
12:12aJAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank bags award for second highest percentage of digital paym..
PU
12/06JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank commissions 2 ATMs in Pulwama
PU
12/06JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : CMD R K Chhibber launches J&K Bank mPay Delight “I believe ..
PU
11/30J&K BANK INSURANCE INCOME UP BY 30% : Cmd
PU
11/25JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank conducts DLRCC Meet in Anantnag
PU
11/24JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K conducts DLRC Meet in Bandipora
PU
11/18JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank 2nd among top leading private sector banks with high CAS..
PU
11/12J&K Bank half-yearly profit jumps over four-times YoY to Rs 215.41 Cr Posts Rs 111.09 C..
PU
11/12The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
11/11J&K Bank Conducts Kulgam DLRC Meet
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37 048 M 492 M 491 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 11 727
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 36,75 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. K. Chhibber Chairman & Managing Director
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Rajni Saraf President & Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED59.09%496
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.57%467 789
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%359 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%243 477
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.91%203 473
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.22%190 390