  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank collaborates with BSF to undertake plantation drive Provides 1500 plant stems under CSR

12/03/2022 | 12:16am EST
As part of enhancing environment sustainability, J&K Bank today provided 1500 plant stems of apple, almond, walnut, cherry and pear to officials of the Border Security Force (BSF). Supported by J&K Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility, Plantation Drive was organized by BSF (Humhama Kashmir) at its Subsidiary Training Center (STC) that encompasses an area of over 300 acres.

Bank's General Manager Sudhir Gupta and IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav (IPS) jointly kick-started the drive by planting the first stem. Others present on the occasion included DIGs of BSF Subhash Chand, Alok Chakorborty, Dr Umesh Tiwari and A Srinivas, besides other senior officers of the bank and BSF.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager, J&K Bank, Sudhir Gupta said, "As a responsible corporate, J&K Bank is committed to help preserve the ecology, environment and heritage of the region by making relevant and sustainable interventions. And training centre being placed in an ecologically sensitive area shall hugely benefit from plantation of these trees."

Terming the drive as an eco-friendly initiative, Sudhir Gupta added, "The drive assumes greater importance as the green cover through plantation will go a long way in protecting not only the campus residents from the ill effects of pollution but also the people living in the adjoining areas."

Speaking on the occasion, IG BSF Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav (IPS) expressed his gratitude towards J&K Bank for coming forward to make the drive a success. "Apart from serving the nation on security front, BSF is also playing its part to promote and implement socially and environmentally relevant initiatives through collaboration with socially responsible corporates like J&K Bank", he added.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2022 05:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
