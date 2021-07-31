Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions three more business units in Kashmir

07/31/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extending its banking and financial services further deep into the rural pockets of Kashmir, J&K Bank today commissioned full-fledged business units at Dhobiwan in Tangmarg, Memender in Shopian, and Warpora in Sopore taking the bank's total tally of such business units to 955.

DDC Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar (IAS) inaugurated the business unit at Dhobiwan in presence of the bank's Zonal Head Kashmir (North) Arshad Hussain and LDM Baramulla Javaid Rashid, while as the business unit at Memender was inaugurated by DDC Shopian Sachin Kumar (IAS) in presence of Zonal Head Kashmir (South-I) Mohammad Shafi Salroo, Cluster Head Shopian and LDM Shopian Ghulam Rasool Dar. The business unit at Warpora in Sopore was inaugurated by Zonal Head Kashmir (North) in presence of Cluster Head Baramulla Shabir Ahmad Bulla and other bank officials.

The inaugural functions held while following Covid19 appropriate protocols, witnessed good gatherings of valuable customers, senior citizens, local traders and other residents at all the three places.

Commending the bank for playing a vital role in the socio-economic development of J&K, DDC Baramulla urged the participants and residents at large to avail all state-of-the-art facilities and services provided by the bank for their financial empowerment and economic well-being.

While thanking the district administration headed by DDC for generous support on the occasion, Zonal Head Arshad Hussain asserted that the bank was committed to provide all the requisite world-class banking and financial support to the people for their individual and collective economic progress.

Now that the bank has dedicated this branch for people, which is quite appreciable; the youth of the area should come forward and utilize the bank's financial support in the best possible way not only to earn for themselves but create livelihood opportunities for others, said the DDC Shopian on the occasion.

Reiterating the bank's commitment towards people of UT, Zonal Head M Shafi Salroo informed the gathering about the various customer-friendly schemes/products and urged the people to benefit from all the schemes meant for the unemployed youth.

He also thanked DC Shopian and district administration for extending support to the bank whenever needed.

Expressing satisfaction, the participants including some valuable customers of the bank besides civil society members also spoke on the occasion and thanked the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir Bank for providing modern banking services right at their door steps.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 06:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
02:02aJAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank commissions three more business units in Kashm..
PU
07/29JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank-PNB MetLife summit meet to mark 20 years of pa..
PU
07/27JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : RBI Gives Nod to Ladakh Government's Proposed Acquisiti..
MT
07/20JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank commissions ATM in Hakoora, Anantnag
PU
07/20JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : Business delegation calls on J&K Bank CMD
PU
07/17JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank opens new Business Unit at Samote Budhal, Rajo..
PU
07/09TATA MOTORS : partners with J&K Bank to bring attractive financing options for i..
AQ
07/09JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank, Tata Motors sign pact
PU
07/08JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : RBI Penalizes Jammu & Kashmir Bank
MT
07/06JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : DDC Kulgam chairs DLRC meet
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 040 M 404 M 404 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 11 740
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 38,10 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. K. Chhibber Chairman & Managing Director
Rajni Saraf President & Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Dhawan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED64.94%404
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.45%457 195
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%328 283
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%241 507
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.22%190 948
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.80%189 329