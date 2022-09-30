Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-28
27.10 INR   -1.81%
12:54aJammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank conducts Anantnag DLRC Meet
PU
09/28Jammu And Kashmir Bank : Resignation
PU
09/27The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Announces the Resignation of Sushmita Chadha as Independent Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank conducts Anantnag DLRC Meet

09/30/2022 | 12:54am EDT
To review the performance of banks and line departments for the Quarter ended June under District Credit Plan 2022-23, J&K Bank convened a District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting that was chaired by District Development commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom at Dak Bungalow Anantnag. The meeting was attended by ADDC Anantnag, CPO, DDM NABARD, Cluster Heads & Senior Officers of J&K Bank, District Heads of all other banks & Line departments.

Speaking on the occasion, LDM Anantnag Shariq Mehraj informed the house that loans of Rs 934.54 Cr have been provided to 29518 beneficiaries by various banks till June 20, 2022. Out of which an amount of Rs 167.77 Cr involving 9803 beneficiaries and Rs 323.31 Cr for 3854 beneficiaries were disbursed under priority sector to Agriculture & MSME respectively. The house was further informed that total deposits and advances of the district were at Rs 6713.58 Cr and Rs 5054.26 crores respectively with CD Ratio of 75.28%.

DCC Anantnag Dr Basharat Qayoom directed banks and sponsoring agencies to join hands so that the unemployed youth are guided properly and provided full support in getting their livelihood. He urged them to work in coordination for identification and facilitation of genuine beneficiaries so as to give the necessary flip to the economy of the district.
Taking note of the shortfall in achievements under Priority Sector Lending, DDC impressed upon the banks to gear up and make every effort for achieving the target for ensuing quarters. He also directed the RSETI Anantnag to frame training modules in consultation with Line departments for devising result oriented programs.

While stressing upon the need to clear pending sponsored cases without any delay, he also instructed the participants to increase Financial Literacy awareness among the target segments, particularly in rural areas, to ensure maximum impact.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 04:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 41 031 M 503 M 503 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
Net cash 2022 144 B 1 761 M 1 761 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 056 M 319 M 319 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 977
Free-Float 30,8%
