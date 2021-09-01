Log in
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank gives a warm send off to its Executive President

09/01/2021 | 01:02am EDT
J&K Bank today gave a warm send off to Arun Gandotra, who superannuated as the Bank's Executive President after serving the institution for three-and-half decades. He was currently heading various departments of the Bank including Credit, Product Development and Central Banking Operations. Rising through the ranks to one of the topmost management positions in the Bank, Arun Gandotra had a wide-ranging experience in banking and finance.

Chairman and MD R K Chhibber along with Executive President Sunil Gupta, Presidents, Vice-presidents and other senior officers of the Bank attended the farewell meeting held here at the bank's Corporate Headquarters.

Appreciating his role as one of the top executives of the bank, the CMD R K Chhibber said, 'Leadership is all about setting example for others through one's conduct, communication and compassion. On all the three counts Arun Ji really excelled in the organisation.'

'Post his superannuation, I know, we all will miss one of the most soft-spoken, decent and loving person in the Bank. I wish him a healthy and happy post-retirement life', he added.

Expressing his gratitude to the Bank's leadership and his fellow colleagues, Arun Gandotra said, 'I express my heartfelt gratitude towards everyone who has been the part of this remarkable journey. I also express my sincere thanks to the top management for reposing faith and confidence in me, all these years' adding, 'I urge upon every one of you to put in fervent efforts towards the growth and prosperity of the Bank, so that the generations ahead of us continue to be empowered with its 83 year old legacy of unparalleled service.'

'I am abundantly confident about the immense capabilities and unparalleled dedication imbibed in every member of the J&K Bank Family. And with such devotion, I can only see this prestigious institution rising to newer heights in the times to come', he said.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 05:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 832 M 381 M 381 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 11 740
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 35,30 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. K. Chhibber Chairman & Managing Director
Rajni Saraf President & Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Dhawan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED52.81%381
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.26%479 420
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.74%350 565
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%239 327
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.42%198 791
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.11.40%192 114