  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
25.30 INR   -0.20%
07/01Jammu & Kashmir Bank Appoints New CFO
MT
06/30JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank commissions 3 ATMs in Srinagar
PU
06/30Certain Equity Shares of The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank gives warm send off to its top 3 management functionaries

07/02/2022 | 01:33am EDT
J&K Bank gave a warm send off to three of its top management functionaries Rajni Saraf, Chetan Paljore and Anil Deep Mehta, who superannuated as the Bank's General Managers, after serving the institution for around three-and-half decades in various capacities. Rajni Saraf Chief Finance Officer of the Bank was also heading Supervisions and Control department, while as Chetan Paljore led the Human Resource Department and Anil Deep Mehta was looking after Revamping and Stabilizing of New Credit Structure portfolio as General Manager.
The farewell function presided over by MD & CEO Baldev Prakash was attended by General Managers, Dy General Managers of the Bank.
Commending the role of outgoing functionaries, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, "During my stay here at the Bank I have found all the three senior officers serving the institution to the best of their abilities. Rajni Ji has always put forward her views very strongly on issues of strategic importance to the Bank while as Anil Deep Ji too has been forthcoming with his opinion despite being very gentle in demeanour. And I have seen the soft-spoken Chetan Ji becoming very stern in his professional capacity whenever it would come to significant organisational issue."
"These people have dedicated the prime period of their lives for the Bank and their career progression has been part of the larger growth-story of the Bank itself. We all need to learn from their stories and employ that wisdom to achieve the business objectives of the Bank", MD & CEO added while wishing them healthy, happy and active post-retirement lives.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajni Saraf said, "I am thankful for this wonderful journey of thirty-six years that has been so rewarding that I leave the organisation contented and happily. I will cherish the memories that I take with myself of the institution and the colleagues I have happily worked with. "
Thanking all the staff for their love, support and cooperation Chetan Paljore said that he will fondly remember all the years-in-service with deep sense of affection and satisfaction.
Thanking all his colleagues and friends for their support and love throughout his career, Anil Deep Mehta said, "I feel honoured and happy to have been part of J&K Bank family. I am grateful to everyone I have worked with and am proud to have made so many wonderful friends for the rest of my life. The memories of shared times would always remain with me as the best token of association with this great institution."
All the three outgoing officers urged upon their colleagues to strengthen the spirit of organisational kinship further while serving the people in the best possible manner.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2022 05:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 43 454 M 551 M 551 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
Net cash 2022 64 211 M 814 M 814 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 325 M 308 M 308 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,78x
Nbr of Employees 11 727
Free-Float 31,9%
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rajni Saraf President & Chief Financial Officer
R. K. Chhibber Chairman
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED-30.49%308
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.89%330 741
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.03%250 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%243 508
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.41%170 132
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.05%160 659