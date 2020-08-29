Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank inaugurates ATM at SICOP Bari Brahamna

Continuingwith its endeavor to strengthen and spearhead the payment mechanism, Jammu and Kashmir Bank today threw open an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at SICOP Industrial Complex, Bari Brahamna Jammu.

The off-site ATM was inaugurated by District Development Commissioner Samba Rohit Khajuria (KAS) in presence of Zonal Head Jammu II, Kathua Ashutosh Sareen and Chief Planning Officer Samba Sukhleen Kour. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the prominent industrialists and officials of SICOP.

While complimenting the J&K Bank management DDC Samba stated that the installation of the ATM will prove as a good step towards digitalization and help minimizing the customers' rush to the branch during Covid-19 pandemic.

Zonal Head Ashtosh Sareen, while interacting with the industrialists of the area, highlighted the bank's plans to revolutionize the banking operations through technological convergence and human interventions. �

Owing to the guidance and vision envisioned by Chairman and Managing Director R K Chhibber and sheer trust of the people, Zonal Head said that J&K Bank is playing a dominating role in facilitating delivery mechanism through the most advanced technology.

'The staff will provide the necessary back up through personalized service so that the customer gets a feel of the most exalting and enriching experience,' the Zonal Head said while adding that having an ATM was long pending demand of SICOP industrial fraternity.

The locals and industrial fraternity alike hailed J&K Bank for installation of the ATM in the area.

The latest installation has taken total number of J&K Bank ATMs in the country to 1367.