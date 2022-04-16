Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank launches ‘Wear a Mask' initiative under CSR

J&K Bank has launched 'Wear a Mask' initiative under its Corporate Social Responsibility Program. Under the initiative, over 55000 face-masks are being distributed among the people especially to students of government-run schools besides patients and visitors at hospitals in Srinagar as well as Jammu.

The initiative has been launched in the backdrop of COVID scare caused by the news wherein students of a prominent educational institute were reported to have tested COVID-19 positive.

Commenting upon it, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, "With new COVID variants like XE circulating in some countries amid talk of 4th wave, we thought, J&K Bank as a socially conscious corporate should act pre-emptively to contribute its bit towards ensuring peoples' safety especially in schools and hospitals."

"We hope, the initiative 'Wear a Mask' will drive home the point that we should not be complacent when it comes to observing COVID appropriate behaviour in our daily lives till the threat of COVID is completely over", he added.