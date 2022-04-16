Log in
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
32.75 INR    0.00%
32.75 INR    0.00%
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank launches ‘Wear a Mask' initiative under CSR

04/16/2022
J&K Bank has launched 'Wear a Mask' initiative under its Corporate Social Responsibility Program. Under the initiative, over 55000 face-masks are being distributed among the people especially to students of government-run schools besides patients and visitors at hospitals in Srinagar as well as Jammu.

The initiative has been launched in the backdrop of COVID scare caused by the news wherein students of a prominent educational institute were reported to have tested COVID-19 positive.

Commenting upon it, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, "With new COVID variants like XE circulating in some countries amid talk of 4th wave, we thought, J&K Bank as a socially conscious corporate should act pre-emptively to contribute its bit towards ensuring peoples' safety especially in schools and hospitals."

"We hope, the initiative 'Wear a Mask' will drive home the point that we should not be complacent when it comes to observing COVID appropriate behaviour in our daily lives till the threat of COVID is completely over", he added.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 13:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 33 126 M 434 M 434 M
Net income 2021 4 284 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
Net cash 2021 43 211 M 566 M 566 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31 488 M 413 M 413 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,80x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
Nbr of Employees 11 727
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rajni Saraf President
Balvir Singh Gandhi Chief Financial Officer
R. K. Chhibber Chairman
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED-10.03%413
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.35%370 427
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.55%302 997
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%253 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%188 993
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.86%186 592