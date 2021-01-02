Log in
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank online Banking Associate test begins

01/02/2021 | 07:16am EST
The online test for the recruitment of Banking Associates in Jammu and Kashmir Bank began today at 30 centres established across UT of J&K.

More than 1.40 lac aspirants have applied for the recruitment of 1500 Banking Associate posts advertised by the Bank. The test - for the recruitment of the clerical staff will be conducted in nine phases across UT of J&K and in the rest of country - will conclude on January 31, 2021.

Notably, the exams, held through online mode, are being conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Mumbai- sponsored by Indian Banks Association, an umbrella organisation of 227 member banks- with technical expertise being facilitated by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The role of the J&K Bank is solely observatory in nature to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

The team of senior J&K Bank officials led by Executive President (EP) Sunil Gupta including President Chetan Paljore, Special Secretary to CMD Karanjit Singh visited many examination centres to take stock of the arrangements.

Executive President expressed satisfaction with the overall arrangement at the centres.

'As already asserted, these examinations are being conducted by IBPS with TCS providing them technical expertise. These examinations are conducted in fair and transparent manner. J&K Bank is making sure that candidates are provided with proper facilities to take part in the examinations without any problems and I am happy with the way arrangements have been done at the centres for the comfort of the aspirants,' the EP said. The enthusiasm and eagerness to join the J&K Bank, he said, was heartening to see.

'It is a great opportunity for our educated youth to join J&K Bank as 1500 posts have been advertised. It gives us pleasure to see young generation eager to be part of J&K Bank which strongly indicates their deep emotional connect with the institution,' he said.

The aspirants expressed their satisfaction to the visiting team with regard to the arrangements and termed the bank as main source of employment in private sector.

'A job in J&K Bank is considered quite secure and financially sound in the society so I want to be part of J&K Bank. The facilities, especially heating arrangements, at the examination centre were really good,' said Afaq Ahmad, an aspirant from Anantnag.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2021 12:15:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
