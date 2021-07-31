Log in
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank opens 2 Business Units, 3 Easy Banking Units in Kashmir

07/31/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Committed to the financial empowerment of people at grass-root level across the UT, J&K Bank today opened 2 more Business Units and 3 Easy Banking Units (EBU) in Kashmir.

DDC Pulwama Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary inaugurated a Business Unit at Batgund Tral in presence of the bank's Zonal Head Kashmir (South - I) Mohammad Shafi Salroo, ADC Pulwama, BDO, Tehsildar, SDPO, Cluster Head and LDM besides a gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens and prominent locals.

On the occasion, DDC Pulwama congratulated people of the area for getting a business unit, which he said will go a long way in transforming the financial landscape of the area by providing tailored products and services to the local residents.

He assured the participants that district administration Pulwama will provide every possible support to the bank for providing better services to the people and thanked management of the bank for the opening of business unit at Batgund.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head urged the people to come forward and avail different products and services that have been tailored according to their financial requirements. 'We have come here to serve you financially and will provide the best products and services that you need to grow and progress ahead besides implementing the government sponsored schemes. I urge you to avail these for your own betterment and well-being', he said.

'Better customer services will be the focus of our attention as our CMD Mr. R K Chhibber attaches top priority to the service delivery systems', he added. He also thanked DC Pulwama and district administration for providing support to bank as and when required.

Meanwhile, the bank's Zonal Head Kashmir (North) Arshad Hussain inaugurated the business unit at Hardushuroo in Tangmarg in presence of Cluster Head (Cluster-1) Shabir Ahmad Bulla and other bank officials besides throwing open two Easy Banking Units at Shirpora Bangil and Chuker in Baramulla district, while as the third EBU at Chandilora was inaugurated by Tehsildar Tangmarg Nissar Ahmad in presence of the Zonal Head Arshad Hussain and other officials of the bank. The inaugurations witnessed presence of valuable customers, senior citizens and local residents.

'The mission of J&K Bank is to empower people of the UT irrespective of their status and location by providing them world class banking and financial services right near their doorsteps. The bank's leadership has been clear about this and is taking steps to ensure that everyone visiting our business units or availing our digital products feels delighted with our services', said the Zonal Head on the occasion.

Those present at these inaugural functions expressed their gratitude to the bank and assured all possible support to the Zonal Heads along with other bank officials.

With the opening of these new Business Units and Easy Business Units the number has reached 957 and 74 respectively.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 14:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
