Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank opens Business Unit and an EBU in Ramban

With a view to extend banking facilities and financial services further into the rural areas, J&K Bank commissioned a new Business Unit (BU) at Halla and an Easy Banking Unit (EBU) at Rajgarh in Ramban district. The total number of Bank's business units has now reached to 962 and the number of EBUs is 75.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ramban, Mussarat-ul-Islam inaugurated the BU in presence of Zonal Head Jammu (North-I) Doda Rajesh Gupta, Cluster Head Ramban Subash Chander Manhas, Head BU Halla Arjun Singh amid a gathering of valuable customers, elected public representative, prominent local residents besides other officials of the Bank.

While congratulating the people of Halla and Rajgarh, DDC Ramban thanked the Bank for opening the new banking outlets and hoped that people will get best financial and banking services there. He also highlighted the importance of banking facilities for hassle-free transactions and urged people to avail benefits of social security schemes and self-employment schemes like Jan Dhan Yojna and Mumkin.

On the occasion Zonal Head apprised the people that J&K Bank is on its mission to provide World-class banking services and facilities to the people irrespective of their location and status. He also advised the staff to educate the locals about various sponsored welfare schemes besides Bank's products especially digital delivery channels like mobile banking and internet banking.

Meanwhile, an Easy Banking Unit at Rajgarh was inaugurated by the Zonal Head Jammu (North-I) Rajesh Gupta in presence of Cluster Head Ramban, elected public representatives, senior citizens and local residents.

Those present at the inaugural ceremonies appreciated the efforts of the Bank and thanked the management for providing the banking facilities in the unbanked areas.