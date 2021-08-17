Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank opens Business Unit and an EBU in Ramban

08/17/2021 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
With a view to extend banking facilities and financial services further into the rural areas, J&K Bank commissioned a new Business Unit (BU) at Halla and an Easy Banking Unit (EBU) at Rajgarh in Ramban district. The total number of Bank's business units has now reached to 962 and the number of EBUs is 75.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ramban, Mussarat-ul-Islam inaugurated the BU in presence of Zonal Head Jammu (North-I) Doda Rajesh Gupta, Cluster Head Ramban Subash Chander Manhas, Head BU Halla Arjun Singh amid a gathering of valuable customers, elected public representative, prominent local residents besides other officials of the Bank.

While congratulating the people of Halla and Rajgarh, DDC Ramban thanked the Bank for opening the new banking outlets and hoped that people will get best financial and banking services there. He also highlighted the importance of banking facilities for hassle-free transactions and urged people to avail benefits of social security schemes and self-employment schemes like Jan Dhan Yojna and Mumkin.

On the occasion Zonal Head apprised the people that J&K Bank is on its mission to provide World-class banking services and facilities to the people irrespective of their location and status. He also advised the staff to educate the locals about various sponsored welfare schemes besides Bank's products especially digital delivery channels like mobile banking and internet banking.

Meanwhile, an Easy Banking Unit at Rajgarh was inaugurated by the Zonal Head Jammu (North-I) Rajesh Gupta in presence of Cluster Head Ramban, elected public representatives, senior citizens and local residents.

Those present at the inaugural ceremonies appreciated the efforts of the Bank and thanked the management for providing the banking facilities in the unbanked areas.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 06:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
02:03aJAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank opens Business Unit and an EBU in Ramban
PU
08/13JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : Jindrah gets J&K Bank ATM
PU
08/12JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank commissions 2 Business Units in Ramban
PU
08/11JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank conducts series of meetings with business comm..
PU
08/04JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : Trade and industry representatives call upon J&K Bank C..
PU
08/03JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : & Kashmir Government Gets SEBI Nod to Pick Up Stake in ..
MT
08/03JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank opens 2 ATMs in Jammu
PU
07/31JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank opens 2 Business Units, 3 Easy Banking Units i..
PU
07/31JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank commissions three more business units in Kashm..
PU
07/29JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank-PNB MetLife summit meet to mark 20 years of pa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 778 M 388 M 388 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 11 740
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 36,50 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. K. Chhibber Chairman & Managing Director
Rajni Saraf President & Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Dhawan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED58.01%388
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.90%478 045
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.23%350 312
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.72%206 840
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%191 887
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.75%162 998