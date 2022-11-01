Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-30
39.65 INR   +3.80%
01:16aJammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank pro-actively reaching out to youth during B2V4 Program
PU
10/25Jammu & Kashmir Bank's Consolidated Profit More than Doubles in Fiscal Q2; Shares Jump 8%
MT
10/21Transcript : The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank pro-actively reaching out to youth during B2V4 Program

11/01/2022 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
With latest phase of the UT Government's flagship 'Back to Village' (B2V4) Program in full swing in J&K, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha yesterday visited one of the camps organised at Sheikhpora in Budgam district and handed over J&K Bank's loan sanction letter to an aspiring youth. While expressing happiness on the occasion, LG urged the Banks to achieve self-employment targets set by the UT Government for financial institutions during the ongoing B2V4 Program. Notably, for every panchayat in J&K, Government has set a target of 15 self-employment loans for banks operating in the UT.

Meanwhile during the ongoing B2V4 campaign Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar also visited a camp held under B2V4 Program at Wussan Ganderbal and handed over Bank's loan sanction letter to a beneficiary. Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Atal Dulloo and Administrative Secretary (GAD, J&K) Dr Piyush Singla also visited camps at Faqir Gujri in Srinagar and Mathwar camp in Jammu respectively and handed over loan sanction letters to a few beneficiaries during their stay.

Significantly, J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash is personally monitoring the effective participation of the Bank in making the program a huge success. During a meeting today with authorities of IIM Jammu led by Founder Director of the Institute Professor B S Sahay, MD & CEO said, "J&K Bank is pro-actively reaching out to youth during the ongoing B2V4 Program. I was amazed to see the excitement of the young participants at one such camp organised here in Jammu at Panchayat Sarora. I felt equally glad to see the enthusiastic J&K Bank staff listening, counseling and guiding these participants with missionary zeal."

"Being financial institution of systemic importance in the J&K, we will ensure that during the B2V4 we reach out to all eligible youth across panchayats of UT and empower them financially with most suited products and services of the Bank", he added while assuring that the Bank will extend complete financial support to every viable self-employment proposal of youth during the program.

Organised to deepen their mutual engagements and take the relationship forward, the meeting was attended by Bank's Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar, Dean Academics (IIM) Professor Jabir Ali, Associate Professors (IIM) Dr Prateek Jain, Dr Pankaj K Agarwal and Dr Muqbil Burhan, Assistant Professor (IIM) Dr Baljeet Singh and Financial Advisor & CFO (IIM) Rajat Jain besides other officials of the Bank and Institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Director IIM Professor B S Sahay said, "We must work for the welfare of the society for which we need to go to the grass-root level and make people aware about the importance of financial literacy and virtues of entrepreneurship."

"IIM teams participating in B2V4 program will also collaborate with the bank in identifying beneficiaries for targeted disbursements in every Panchayat", Professor Sahay added. On the occasion, both Bank and IIM Jammu agreed to team up big way in collaboration with IIT Jammu for promotion of financial literacy and entrepreneurial attitude among the youth of UT to create a culture of enterprise in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, during the B2V4 program the Bank is showcasing a range of attractive government sponsored self-employment schemes that includes working capital facility for animal husbandry, diary and fisheries farmers under Kisan Credit Card scheme, commercial vehicle finance under Mumkin Scheme, Tejaswani - livelihood generation program for women etc.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 05:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
01:16aJammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank pro-actively reaching out to youth during B2V4 Program
PU
10/25Jammu & Kashmir Bank's Consolidated Profit More than Doubles in Fiscal Q2; Shares Jump ..
MT
10/21Transcript : The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 2..
CI
10/21The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
10/20Jammu And Kashmir Bank : gets 2 more J&K Bank ATMs
PU
10/20Jammu And Kashmir Bank : RBI Jammu, SEBI and J&K Bank organize awareness programs for the ..
PU
10/17Jammu And Kashmir Bank : PM Narendra Modi e-inaugurates 75 Digital Banking Units across th..
PU
10/17Jammu And Kashmir Bank : PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 75 Digital Banking Units
PU
10/14The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Announces the Resignation of Nitishwar Kumar as Non-..
CI
10/07Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank customer's insurance claim settled swiftly Wife of decea..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 031 M 496 M 496 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Net cash 2022 144 B 1 736 M 1 736 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 123 M 460 M 460 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 977
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Pratik Dilip Punjabi Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh Kumar Chhibber Chairman
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED8.93%446
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 818
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.40%175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 015