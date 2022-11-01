Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank pro-actively reaching out to youth during B2V4 Program

With latest phase of the UT Government's flagship 'Back to Village' (B2V4) Program in full swing in J&K, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha yesterday visited one of the camps organised at Sheikhpora in Budgam district and handed over J&K Bank's loan sanction letter to an aspiring youth. While expressing happiness on the occasion, LG urged the Banks to achieve self-employment targets set by the UT Government for financial institutions during the ongoing B2V4 Program. Notably, for every panchayat in J&K, Government has set a target of 15 self-employment loans for banks operating in the UT.

Meanwhile during the ongoing B2V4 campaign Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar also visited a camp held under B2V4 Program at Wussan Ganderbal and handed over Bank's loan sanction letter to a beneficiary. Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Atal Dulloo and Administrative Secretary (GAD, J&K) Dr Piyush Singla also visited camps at Faqir Gujri in Srinagar and Mathwar camp in Jammu respectively and handed over loan sanction letters to a few beneficiaries during their stay.

Significantly, J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash is personally monitoring the effective participation of the Bank in making the program a huge success. During a meeting today with authorities of IIM Jammu led by Founder Director of the Institute Professor B S Sahay, MD & CEO said, "J&K Bank is pro-actively reaching out to youth during the ongoing B2V4 Program. I was amazed to see the excitement of the young participants at one such camp organised here in Jammu at Panchayat Sarora. I felt equally glad to see the enthusiastic J&K Bank staff listening, counseling and guiding these participants with missionary zeal."

"Being financial institution of systemic importance in the J&K, we will ensure that during the B2V4 we reach out to all eligible youth across panchayats of UT and empower them financially with most suited products and services of the Bank", he added while assuring that the Bank will extend complete financial support to every viable self-employment proposal of youth during the program.

Organised to deepen their mutual engagements and take the relationship forward, the meeting was attended by Bank's Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar, Dean Academics (IIM) Professor Jabir Ali, Associate Professors (IIM) Dr Prateek Jain, Dr Pankaj K Agarwal and Dr Muqbil Burhan, Assistant Professor (IIM) Dr Baljeet Singh and Financial Advisor & CFO (IIM) Rajat Jain besides other officials of the Bank and Institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Director IIM Professor B S Sahay said, "We must work for the welfare of the society for which we need to go to the grass-root level and make people aware about the importance of financial literacy and virtues of entrepreneurship."

"IIM teams participating in B2V4 program will also collaborate with the bank in identifying beneficiaries for targeted disbursements in every Panchayat", Professor Sahay added. On the occasion, both Bank and IIM Jammu agreed to team up big way in collaboration with IIT Jammu for promotion of financial literacy and entrepreneurial attitude among the youth of UT to create a culture of enterprise in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, during the B2V4 program the Bank is showcasing a range of attractive government sponsored self-employment schemes that includes working capital facility for animal husbandry, diary and fisheries farmers under Kisan Credit Card scheme, commercial vehicle finance under Mumkin Scheme, Tejaswani - livelihood generation program for women etc.

