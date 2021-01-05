Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank rolls out two new Easy Banking Units in Kathua

As part of its outreach to extend banking facilities to the people living in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Bank today commissioned two new Easy Banking Units (EBUs) at Seri Muni and Parnala in Tehsil Billawar of District Kathua.

The Bank's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) R K Chhibber inaugurated the banking outlet at Parnala while as the EBU at Seri Muni was inaugurated by Ninette Vas Sharma, wife of State Election Commissioner K K Sharma - who graced the occasion as son-of-the-soil - in presence of Zonal Head Jammu (Central - II) Ashutosh Sareen, Cluster Head Kathua Satish Kumar, Cluster Head Samba Arun Kapoor and local public representatives. Both the functions were attended by a good gathering comprising of senior citizens, businessmen and other local residents while maintaining the Covid-19 SOPs.

Speaking on the occasion, K K Sharma appreciated J&K Bank for establishment of EBUs to deliver banking services at the doorsteps of the people of these areas. He called upon youth to come forward and make use of various products and services of the bank besides other government sponsored schemes.

Reiterating the bank's commitment to provide world class banking products and services to its customers irrespective of their location or status the CMD said, 'Keeping in view your concerns and convenience we have come to serve you at your doorsteps to ensure that you have access to best banking services'.

'Though various other banks are also operating in the J&K UT but a natural and emotional bond of love, trust and cooperation exists between J&K Bank and the people. Every citizen of the UT considers J&K Bank as 'Apna Bank', which is a matter of honour and pride for us', he added.

He urged the people of Seri Muni and Parnala to avail all the banking facilities provided near their doorsteps from J&K Bank and reap the benefits of world-class products and services tailored by the bank to meet their changing needs.

Those present on the occasion also hailed the bank for opening these new delivery points, which they said, would ease their hardships related to their banking and financial needs. After commissioning these two new EBUs, the total number of bank's EBUs has reached 70.

'The thrust of current leadership is on covering more and more unbanked areas of J&K to empower people financially and ensure overall economic development of these areas', said the Zonal Head on the occasion.

At these Easy Banking Units, people can deposit, withdraw and transfer their money anywhere in India. People can also deposit their Electricity and Water Bills at these EBUs and more so, senior citizens from these areas can withdraw their pension without any hassles.

CMD also visited the bank's Business Unit Nagrota Gujroo, where he interacted with the customers and the staff.