    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
32.75 INR    0.00%
09:44aJAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank launches 'Wear a Mask' initiative under CSR
PU
09:44aJAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank ties-up with SKUAST
PU
04/12JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank MD felicitates football team Calls Danish Bank's real ambassador
PU
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank ties-up with SKUAST

04/16/2022 | 09:44am EDT
We will provide every possible financial support to the budding agripreneurs: MD & CEO Srinagar, Apr 16: J&K Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SKUAST, wherein the bank bestowed most-favoured client status to the employees of Agricultural University and the University declared J&K Bank as a preferred Banker for all banking related services required by its employees.

On Friday, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash signed the MoU on behalf of Bank and Vice-Chancellor Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganai put in his signatures representing SKUAST at its Shalimar Campus in presence of Director Research Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmad, Director Planning Dr. Haroon Naik, Director Extension Dr. D M Maqdoomi, Bank's President Syed Rais Maqbool, Zonal Head Srinagar Syed Shafat Hussain, Head BU Fahad Manzoor besides other senior officers of SKUAST and Bank officials.

While thanking the VC SKUAST and his team for the warm welcome, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, "Touched by your warm reception, I can feel the deep and lasting bond between the two institutions. As premier institutions of public service in our respective domains, we share a long legacy of serving the people in our own unique ways to achieve collective goals of economic prosperity."

"Today, through this win-win agreement, we have taken this relationship to the next level by making it more institutional in its substance. And we shall be providing the best-in-class banking and financial services to the employees of this sprawling and scenic university", he added.

Responding to the conversation regarding agriprenuers from SKUAST, he said, "I assure you, we will provide every possible financial support to the budding agripreneurs from SKUAST for their Start-up Ventures aimed at promotion of innovative means and methods for sustainable growth in farmer incomes and agricultural economy of J&K."

Speaking on the occasion VC SKUAST Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganai lauded the significant role of Bank in the financial system of J&K. He said, "J&K Bank has always extended its support to our endeavours aimed at encouraging innovation in agricultural development of this region. This agreement, I hope, will further strengthen our relations by providing our employees best banking and financial services available in the market."

"As one of the biggest agricultural universities in the region, I also expect the Bank to support, wherever they can, our broader objectives of creating a competent human resource with required technology back-up for improving overall quality of life which includes food, nutritional and economic security", the VC added.

Notably, according to the agreement, J&K Bank will offer customized products to the employees of SKUAST with various in-built features besides offering them concessions/relaxations in case of personal loans.

The employees of the university can now avail preferential pricing on personal loans without any processing charges along with permissible deduction up to 75% of gross income. Moreover, as per the agreement, SKUAST shall extend all cooperation to integrate the data/salary details of its employees with the systems of J&K Bank and shall now onward issue a centralized letter of confirmation in respect of all its employees to ensure that the Bank provides hassle-free credit-facilities to them.

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 13:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
