  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
32.45 INR   +1.56%
01:10aJAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : JK Bank conducts Baramulla DLRC meet
PU
09/03JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank conducts Rajouri DLRC meet
PU
09/03JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank Academy recruit makes it to India U-17 Squad
PU
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : JK Bank conducts Baramulla DLRC meet

09/09/2022 | 01:10am EDT
To review the performance of Banks under Annual Credit Plan (ACP 2022-23) for the April-June quarter, J&K Bank today convened District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting that was chaired by District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar (IAS). The meeting was attended by LDM Baramulla, DDM NABARD, District Coordinator J&K Bank and representatives of Banks and Line Departments.

Lead District Manager (LDM) Baramulla, Javid Rashid informed the house that against ACP of Rs 4101.86 Cr for FY 2022-23 the banks in the district have disbursed Rs 719.72 Cr thereby achieving 17.55% of the target. It comprises of an achievement of Rs 349.49 Cr under Priority sector against the target of Rs 3396.69 Cr and Rs 370.23 Cr under non-priority sector against the target of Rs 719.72 Cr.

He further informed the meeting that during the quarter under review, 33025 beneficiaries have been financed under various schemes and the priority sector advances of the District on June 30, 2022 were at Rs. 3436.82 Cr which is 59.42 percent of the total advances of the district i.e. Rs 5783.52 Cr. Meanwhile, the CD ratio of the District stood at 94.84 percent on 30th June, 2022

While taking the review, the DDC stressed on the need for 100% achievement under District Credit Plan and Aspirational District targets. She directed all the financial institutions and line departments to conduct awareness programs at Village/block levels about Housing/Education Loan Schemes and different Government Schemes/initiatives to increase awareness among the people so that they are educated about the various welfare programs and schemes undertaken/sponsored the government.

Stressing on the need for social security, DDC directed the concerned officials to cover different stakeholder like Anganwadi workers, NRLM SHG members, Labourers, MGNREGA workers, Social Welfare personnel under Social Security Schemes.

Besides expressing concerns over pendency in sponsored cases, she also advised all the banks and the sponsoring agencies to work with cooperation and in close coordination to achieve the goals and targets of development and progress besides generating employment for unemployed youth of the district.

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 05:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
