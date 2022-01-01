Log in
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
  Report
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : MD & CEO Baldev Prakash unveils J&K Bank's Digital Calendar – 2022

01/01/2022 | 09:37am EST
J&K Bank Managing Director & CEO Baldev Prakash today unveiled the Bank's e-Calendar - a mobile application - for the year 2022 here at Corporate Headquarters in presence of Executive President Sunil Gupta, Presidents, Vice Presidents and other senior officials of the bank. Zonal Heads and the staff from across the country also joined the unveiling ceremony through video-conferencing mode along with the officials from respective zones.
Wishing the Bank's customers a happy new year, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said "As you all know, J&K Bank's traditional wall Calendar had forged a very strong emotional connect with the people of J&K. However, I believe people will like our e-Calendar also and find it useful for its wide range of additional utilities. And I am glad that the app has been made available to public on both the android and IOS platforms", he added.
Urging the staff to make accomplishment of unfinished organisational goals as part of their New Year resolutions, he said, "On the very first day of the year, let us resolve to redouble our focus on improving our customer services while making efforts to augment Bank's income streams and effect maximum recoveries."
"Being just a quarter away from the financial year results, it is also about time to move out of our offices and find new avenues of growth for the Bank's business. It is a challenging task and requires out of box thinking besides collective organisational effort", adding, "Hence, it will also be part of my own new year resolution."
Speaking on the occasion, the Executive President Sunil Gupta said, "Bank had to switch over from wall-calendars to digital calendars last year because of the Covid-19 Pandemic and the advisories from central government that followed in its wake."
Earlier, in his welcome address, President Business Support Division Ashutosh Sarin captured the significance of app-based calendar. He said, "While devising the digital calendar for the year 2022, utility of our traditional wall calendar has been kept in view by incorporating various features that are very useful for our customers besides other users. Our customers can use the app as a comprehensive planner." Meanwhile, the uniqueness of the app lies in its curation and design which has fashioned it as an effective marketing tool with twelve auto-scrollable banners displaying Bank's various products clicking on which will redirect the customers to the respective products of the bank.
A power-point presentation was also made on the occasion that captured the features and functions of the app-based e-Calendar - 2022.
The e-Calendar has been customized with holiday lists of five zones across the country- Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, Karnataka and Mumbai - with the people having user-friendly option to choose and toggle between any of these variants according to their requirement.​

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 14:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
