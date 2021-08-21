Log in
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : Mohalla Doda gets J&K Bank EBU

08/21/2021
With a view to provide basic banking facilities in the rural areas, J&K Bank commissioned an Easy Banking Unit (EBU) at Mohalla in District Doda.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda, Vikas Sharma inaugurated the banking outlet in presence of Zonal Head Jammu (N-1) Doda Rajesh Gupta, Head BU Premnagar (the Base Branch) amid a gathering of valuable customers, elected public representatives, senior citizens and officers of the Bank. With this, the total number of EBUs of the bank has reached 76.

While thanking the Bank for opening of banking outlet in the area, DDC Doda handed-over the sanction letters to the beneficiaries under Mumkin scheme, KCC scheme, PMEGP, NRLM and Saral Finance scheme.

Reaffirming the Bank's commitment on the occasion, Zonal Head said, 'J&K Bank is on its mission to provide world-class banking services and facilities to the people of the UT irrespective of their location and status.' He also advised the staff to educate the locals about various welfare schemes and about the bank's digital delivery channels like mobile banking and internet banking.

Those present on the occasion thanked the Bank for establishing the basic banking facility in the unbanked area.

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 05:23:12 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 847 M 361 M 361 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 11 740
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 34,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. K. Chhibber Chairman & Managing Director
Rajni Saraf President & Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Dhawan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED47.40%361
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.41%461 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.19%338 195
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%241 199
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.11%202 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.12%194 028