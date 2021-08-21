Jammu and Kashmir Bank : Mohalla Doda gets J&K Bank EBU

With a view to provide basic banking facilities in the rural areas, J&K Bank commissioned an Easy Banking Unit (EBU) at Mohalla in District Doda.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda, Vikas Sharma inaugurated the banking outlet in presence of Zonal Head Jammu (N-1) Doda Rajesh Gupta, Head BU Premnagar (the Base Branch) amid a gathering of valuable customers, elected public representatives, senior citizens and officers of the Bank. With this, the total number of EBUs of the bank has reached 76.

While thanking the Bank for opening of banking outlet in the area, DDC Doda handed-over the sanction letters to the beneficiaries under Mumkin scheme, KCC scheme, PMEGP, NRLM and Saral Finance scheme.

Reaffirming the Bank's commitment on the occasion, Zonal Head said, 'J&K Bank is on its mission to provide world-class banking services and facilities to the people of the UT irrespective of their location and status.' He also advised the staff to educate the locals about various welfare schemes and about the bank's digital delivery channels like mobile banking and internet banking.

Those present on the occasion thanked the Bank for establishing the basic banking facility in the unbanked area.

