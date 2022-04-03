Jammu and Kashmir Bank : On Navratra eve, J&K Bank establishes special currency counter at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan

J&K Bank providing convenient banking services: CEO SMVDSB

On the eve of Navratra, J&K Bank established a Special Counter at its Business Unit in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan (SMVDB) yesterday to offer fresh cash currency and note exchange facility to the devotees visiting the famous Shrine.

CEO SMVDSB Ramesh Kumar (IAS) and MD & CEO J&K Bank Baldev Prakash jointly inaugurated the special exchange counter in presence of Zonal Head Udhampur Rajesh Gupta, SDM Sudhir Bali, Tehsildar Anil Charak, Manager Bhawan Pardeep Jamwal , DSP Bhawan Nikhil Rasgotra, Head Pandit Gopal Sharma and other dignitaries of the SMVDSB and Bank officials.

While speaking on the occasion CEO SMVDSB Ramesh Kumar lauded the efforts that J&K Bank puts in every year to serve the pilgrims besides providing all banking facilities to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and its employees. He also appreciated the bank's role in providing conveniently accessible ATM services along the track to Bhawan for the pilgrims.

Earlier, Bank's MD & CEO welcomed the dignitaries and congratulated members of the Shrine Board led by CEO Ramesh Kumar for the kind of upgraded socio-economic infrastructure, which he said, enables smooth travel and comfortable stay for huge number pilgrims visiting the shrine from across the country.

He also thanked the Shrine Board for its support and expressed hope to strengthen the bonds with Shrine Board and other stakeholders in Katra besides reiterating Bank's commitment to provide easily accessible banking services along with facilities of fresh cash, exchange of notes on special occasions like Navratra to the devotees visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi from different parts of the country.

"We continue to extend latest banking facilities and services proactively esoecially to thousands of pilgrims through our three business units and nine ATMs enroute Katra to Bhawan to thousands of pilgrims, who visit this revered shrine for spiritual solace", he said.

Concluding the function, Zonal Head Udhampur thanked all the dignitaries for gracing the occasion by their esteemed presence.