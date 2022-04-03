Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : On Navratra eve, J&K Bank establishes special currency counter at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan

04/03/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
J&K Bank providing convenient banking services: CEO SMVDSB

On the eve of Navratra, J&K Bank established a Special Counter at its Business Unit in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan (SMVDB) yesterday to offer fresh cash currency and note exchange facility to the devotees visiting the famous Shrine.

CEO SMVDSB Ramesh Kumar (IAS) and MD & CEO J&K Bank Baldev Prakash jointly inaugurated the special exchange counter in presence of Zonal Head Udhampur Rajesh Gupta, SDM Sudhir Bali, Tehsildar Anil Charak, Manager Bhawan Pardeep Jamwal , DSP Bhawan Nikhil Rasgotra, Head Pandit Gopal Sharma and other dignitaries of the SMVDSB and Bank officials.

While speaking on the occasion CEO SMVDSB Ramesh Kumar lauded the efforts that J&K Bank puts in every year to serve the pilgrims besides providing all banking facilities to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and its employees. He also appreciated the bank's role in providing conveniently accessible ATM services along the track to Bhawan for the pilgrims.

Earlier, Bank's MD & CEO welcomed the dignitaries and congratulated members of the Shrine Board led by CEO Ramesh Kumar for the kind of upgraded socio-economic infrastructure, which he said, enables smooth travel and comfortable stay for huge number pilgrims visiting the shrine from across the country.

He also thanked the Shrine Board for its support and expressed hope to strengthen the bonds with Shrine Board and other stakeholders in Katra besides reiterating Bank's commitment to provide easily accessible banking services along with facilities of fresh cash, exchange of notes on special occasions like Navratra to the devotees visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi from different parts of the country.

"We continue to extend latest banking facilities and services proactively esoecially to thousands of pilgrims through our three business units and nine ATMs enroute Katra to Bhawan to thousands of pilgrims, who visit this revered shrine for spiritual solace", he said.

Concluding the function, Zonal Head Udhampur thanked all the dignitaries for gracing the occasion by their esteemed presence.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 33 126 M 436 M 436 M
Net income 2021 4 284 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
Net cash 2021 43 211 M 569 M 569 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 219 M 437 M 437 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,80x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
Nbr of Employees 11 727
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rajni Saraf President
Balvir Singh Gandhi Chief Financial Officer
R. K. Chhibber Chairman
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED-5.08%437
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.91%399 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.07%329 853
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.00%256 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.81%191 476
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%188 921