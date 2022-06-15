Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
26.90 INR   -0.74%
08:13aJAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : Reply to Clarification Sought
PU
06/12Jammu & Kashmir Bank Names New CFO
MT
06/10JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : General updates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : Reply to Clarification Sought

06/15/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Profile of Mr.Pratik D Punjabi

Pratik D. Punjabi

B-908, Bhoomi Darshan,

Chartered Accountant

Mahavirnagar,

Kandivali (W),

Mumbai 400 067

Ph: +91 9821250833

email: pratik.punjabi.pdp@gmail.com

Overview

23 years of experience in Finance function largely with MNCs Banks. In Finance leadership roles since more than 9 years. Worked in varied cultures and organizations covering wide facets of Finance Function - Financial Control, Financial Compliance, MIS, Strategy, Business Finance, Branch Profitability Analysis, Setting up systems, evaluation of projects and viability studies.

Profile Snapshot

Arete Financial Partners, Singapore -(Since March 2022)

Lead - Finance & Treasury Work

Consultants to Integration of the prestigious BFSI Merger and

Stream:

Acquisition deal in South-East Asia

-

Closing statement design

-

Consolidated GL mapping

-

Regulatory Reporting

- Portfolio Performance & MIS

- Daily liquidity & Forex position

-

Tax

MUSCAT FINANCE SAOG -(September 2020 - February 2022)

Chief Financial Officer: The role

Established in 1987, Muscat Finance SAOG is the first NBFC in the

governs:

Sultanate of Oman.

Finance & Accounts

Budgets

Backed by eminent and strong shareholders, Muscat Finance SAOG's

Treasury

legacy runs deep. It is one of the few top-rated Finance Companies in

MANCO and ALCO

Oman.

Finance Ops - CAD

Borkar & Muzumdar, Chartered Accountants(October 2019 till

Senior Leader in Banking and

August 2020)

Finance Practice - India

First Abu Dhabi Bank (pre-mergerNBAD)(May 2015 to Oct

CFO - India

2019)

Launching the Branch

Setting up Finance Function

NBAD merged with FGB in March 2017 to create the largest bank in Middle

Drawing Business Strategy

Writing Capital Paper

East and North Africa

Run-the-Bank through ALCO, EXCO

NBAD was (pre-merger) Abu Dhabi's state owned bank with international

& RMC

Monthly performance packs

'AA' ratings. I am the second employee of the first branch in India and thus

Tax

was involved intricately with setting up of the branch.

Westpac Banking Corporation

(July 2012 to April 2015)

Financial Controller - India

Founding team member

Then, Westpac Banking Corporation was the second largest Australian Bank

Local GAAP accounting

spreading its business in Asia with a dedicated 'Asia Strategy'. The market

Statutory Closing

cap of the Bank was over USD 100 Bn and is 'AA' rated Bank. Westpac

Regulatory Reporting

Banking Corporation was recognized as the most 'sustainable company'.

ALCO

Tax

HSBC

(October 2005 to July 2012)

SVP Reg Reporting & Capital

Management - India

Then, HSBC was world's largest Bank in terms of Asset size. In India, the

Regulatory Reporting

Bank is present in most customer segments of Banking viz., Corporate

RBI Inspection coordination

Banking, Retail Banking, Consumer Finance and Treasury.

Accounting & Stat-Closing

Capital Management

Bank of America

(March 2004 to October 2005)

Finance Analyst

Regulatory Reporting

Bank of America is premier corporate banking institution and then was the

Accounting & Stat-Closing

largest bank in the world in terms of market capitalisation.

MIS

IDBI Bank

(July 2001 to March 2004)

Management Analyst

Idbi bank was rated as one of the fastest growing companies in India in 2002

Budgets & MIS

by a leading finance daily, Business Standard.

Forecasting

Accounting

Systems & Processes

Project evaluation & Decisions

KOTAK MAHINDRA GROUP

(August 1999 to July 2001)

Assistant Manager - MIS

Kotak Mahindra Bank (erstwhile Kotak Mahindra Finance Limited) was No.1

Budgets & MIS

Non banking finance company. It is the first company in the corporate history

Forecasting

of India to have converted in a Bank.

Accounting & Stat-Closing

Accounting System set-up

Snapshot of Key Milestones:

Muscat

Fund raising ~USD 30m. Grew corporate deposit base by over 85%

Finance

Cross border fund raising ~USD 20m

SAOG

All decisions collaborated with stakeholders through efficient conduct of ALCO

(Oman)

Improved engagement with CBO and CMA

FAB

Received special recognition for my role in setting up the India branch of National Bank of

(NBAD

Abu Dhabi (NBAD) from both India CEO and Head office.

merged with

Rated top performer for handling successfully RBI base line review as well as first Group

FGB)

Internal Audit review.

All of this along with successfully seeking approvals on capital injection from Head Office

(G-ALCO) of USD 100M in 2016.

Managed the finance stream work for NBAD and FGB merger with respect to India

operations.

Repeated the feat in successfully getting another approval of additional capital injection of

USD 100M in 2017 in the merged entity.

Westpac

Received special recognition for my role in drawing India Country Strategy for next Five

Banking

years and further integrating this strategy with a Capital Plan to support business expansion

Corporation

for the Indian Banking business of Westpac Banking Corporation, Mumbai Branch

Received special recognition for my contribution in seeking HO approval to follow "Cash-

Flow"hedge accounting for FX Swaps against FCNR(B) Deposits for the Indian Banking

business of Westpac Banking Corporation, Mumbai Branch.

Received special recognition for efforts in seeking Capital Approval for the Indian Banking

business from Group CFO.

HSBC

Received Promotion to Band 4 at HSBC with additional responsibilities of Capital

management.

Finance project lead for RBI's Automated Data Flow at HSBC.

Recipient of the coveted "Thanks" award thrice at HSBC.

Instrumental in restructuring the Local Regulatory Reporting team at HSBC.

Bank-Am,

Recipient of the coveted Bank Of America "Spirit Award" for smooth statutory closing.

IDBI-Bank

Received Promotion to Manager (Grade 6) at Idbi bank.

and Kotak

Project leader for implementing Oracle financials 11i at Idbi Bank.

Received special recognition for the role played in the MIS section at KMFL.

Interacted with 'Big 4' audit firms through the career. Well connected with the partners of

Big 4s in Audit and Tax function.

QUALIFICATIONS:

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT from ICAI - May 1998 in first attempt (Both Groups)

CAIIB (Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance) - June 2008 Academic Qualification

Graduated in I CLASS from Narsee Monjee College Of Economics and Commerce, MUMBAI UNIVERSITY. HSC (12th Grade) in I CLASS from Narsee Monjee College, MAHARASHTRA BOARD.

SSC (10th Grade) in DISTINCTION from Madhavrao Bhagwat High School, MAHARASHTRA BOARD.

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 43 454 M 557 M 557 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net cash 2022 64 211 M 823 M 823 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 864 M 332 M 332 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,78x
Nbr of Employees 11 727
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rajni Saraf President & Chief Financial Officer
R. K. Chhibber Chairman
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED-26.10%332
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%335 000
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%253 469
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%238 765
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.59%178 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-19.44%147 546