Jammu and Kashmir Bank : Reply to Clarification Sought

Arete Financial Partners, Singapore -(Since March 2022)
Lead - Finance & Treasury Work
Consultants to Integration of the prestigious BFSI Merger and
Stream:
Acquisition deal in South-East Asia
-
Closing statement design
-
Consolidated GL mapping
-
Regulatory Reporting
- Portfolio Performance & MIS
- Daily liquidity & Forex position
-
Tax
MUSCAT FINANCE SAOG -(September 2020 - February 2022)
Chief Financial Officer: The role
Established in 1987, Muscat Finance SAOG is the first NBFC in the
governs:
Sultanate of Oman.
➢ Finance & Accounts
➢ Budgets
Backed by eminent and strong shareholders, Muscat Finance SAOG's
➢ Treasury
legacy runs deep. It is one of the few top-rated Finance Companies in
➢ MANCO and ALCO
Oman.
➢ Finance Ops - CAD
Borkar & Muzumdar, Chartered Accountants(October 2019 till
Senior Leader in Banking and
August 2020)
Finance Practice - India
First Abu Dhabi Bank (pre-mergerNBAD)(May 2015 to Oct
CFO - India
2019)
➢
Launching the Branch
➢
Setting up Finance Function
NBAD merged with FGB in March 2017 to create the largest bank in Middle
➢
Drawing Business Strategy
➢
Writing Capital Paper
East and North Africa
➢
Run-the-Bank through ALCO, EXCO
NBAD was (pre-merger) Abu Dhabi's state owned bank with international
➢
& RMC
Monthly performance packs
'AA' ratings. I am the second employee of the first branch in India and thus
Tax
was involved intricately with setting up of the branch.
Westpac Banking Corporation
(July 2012 to April 2015)
Financial Controller - India
➢
Founding team member
|
➢
Local GAAP accounting
|
➢
Statutory Closing
|
➢
Regulatory Reporting
|
➢
ALCO
➢
Tax
HSBC
(October 2005 to July 2012)
SVP Reg Reporting & Capital
Management - India
Then, HSBC was world's largest Bank in terms of Asset size. In India, the
➢
Regulatory Reporting
Bank is present in most customer segments of Banking viz., Corporate
➢
RBI Inspection coordination
Banking, Retail Banking, Consumer Finance and Treasury.
➢
Accounting & Stat-Closing
Capital Management
Bank of America
(March 2004 to October 2005)
Finance Analyst
➢
Regulatory Reporting
|
➢
Accounting & Stat-Closing
|
➢
MIS