Jammu and Kashmir Bank : Reply to Clarification Sought

Idbi bank was rated as one of the fastest growing companies in India in 2002

of India to have converted in a Bank.

Non banking finance company. It is the first company in the corporate history

Snapshot of Key Milestones:

Muscat ❖ Fund raising ~USD 30m. Grew corporate deposit base by over 85%

Finance ❖ Cross border fund raising ~USD 20m

SAOG ❖ All decisions collaborated with stakeholders through efficient conduct of ALCO

(Oman) ❖ Improved engagement with CBO and CMA

FAB ❖ Received special recognition for my role in setting up the India branch of National Bank of

(NBAD Abu Dhabi (NBAD) from both India CEO and Head office.

merged with ❖ Rated top performer for handling successfully RBI base line review as well as first Group

FGB) Internal Audit review.

❖ All of this along with successfully seeking approvals on capital injection from Head Office

(G-ALCO) of USD 100M in 2016.

❖ Managed the finance stream work for NBAD and FGB merger with respect to India

operations.

❖ Repeated the feat in successfully getting another approval of additional capital injection of

USD 100M in 2017 in the merged entity.

Westpac ❖ Received special recognition for my role in drawing India Country Strategy for next Five

Banking years and further integrating this strategy with a Capital Plan to support business expansion

Corporation for the Indian Banking business of Westpac Banking Corporation, Mumbai Branch

❖ Received special recognition for my contribution in seeking HO approval to follow "Cash-

Flow"hedge accounting for FX Swaps against FCNR(B) Deposits for the Indian Banking

business of Westpac Banking Corporation, Mumbai Branch.

❖ Received special recognition for efforts in seeking Capital Approval for the Indian Banking

business from Group CFO.

HSBC ❖ Received Promotion to Band 4 at HSBC with additional responsibilities of Capital

management.

❖ Finance project lead for RBI's Automated Data Flow at HSBC.

❖ Recipient of the coveted "Thanks" award thrice at HSBC.

❖ Instrumental in restructuring the Local Regulatory Reporting team at HSBC.

Bank-Am, ❖ Recipient of the coveted Bank Of America "Spirit Award" for smooth statutory closing.

IDBI-Bank ❖ Received Promotion to Manager (Grade 6) at Idbi bank.

and Kotak ❖ Project leader for implementing Oracle financials 11i at Idbi Bank.

❖ Received special recognition for the role played in the MIS section at KMFL.

❖ Interacted with 'Big 4' audit firms through the career. Well connected with the partners of