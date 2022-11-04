Jammu and Kashmir Bank : Top functionaries of J&K Bank visit B2V4 camps, distribute sanction letters

As part of continuous monitoring of Bank's participation in UT Government's flagship 'Back to Village - IV' (B2V4) Programme, J&K Bank General Managers Sunit Kumar and Syed Rais Maqbool today visited few camps organised at various Panchayats in districts of Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

In Jammu, General Manager and Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar visited the camp held at Gole Gujral Panchayat Ghar and distributed sanction letters of various self-employment loans among the beneficiaries. He also presented Keys of e-Rikshaws, financed by the Bank, to the beneficiaries.

In Kashmir, General Manager Syed Rais Maqbool visited various camps across Budgam district including Nasrullahpora village in presence of Under Secretary to J&K Social Welfare Department Rafia Nabi. The dignitaries jointly distributed sanction letters among various beneficiaries who have availed loan under different Government sponsored and employment generation schemes.

Participants at the camps hailed both the Government and J&K Bank for massive out-reach under B2V4 program

