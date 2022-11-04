Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532209   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
40.65 INR   +2.01%
01:06aJammu And Kashmir Bank : Top functionaries of J&K Bank visit B2V4 camps, distribute sanction letters
PU
11/02Jk Bank Md & Ceo Launches 'rbi Kehta Hai : Jaankar Baniye, Satark Rahiye' Campaign in J&K. Kick-starts Vigilance Awareness Week-2022
PU
11/01Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank pro-actively reaching out to youth during B2V4 Program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : Top functionaries of J&K Bank visit B2V4 camps, distribute sanction letters

11/04/2022 | 01:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
As part of continuous monitoring of Bank's participation in UT Government's flagship 'Back to Village - IV' (B2V4) Programme, J&K Bank General Managers Sunit Kumar and Syed Rais Maqbool today visited few camps organised at various Panchayats in districts of Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

In Jammu, General Manager and Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar visited the camp held at Gole Gujral Panchayat Ghar and distributed sanction letters of various self-employment loans among the beneficiaries. He also presented Keys of e-Rikshaws, financed by the Bank, to the beneficiaries.

In Kashmir, General Manager Syed Rais Maqbool visited various camps across Budgam district including Nasrullahpora village in presence of Under Secretary to J&K Social Welfare Department Rafia Nabi. The dignitaries jointly distributed sanction letters among various beneficiaries who have availed loan under different Government sponsored and employment generation schemes.

Participants at the camps hailed both the Government and J&K Bank for massive out-reach under B2V4 program

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 05:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
01:06aJammu And Kashmir Bank : Top functionaries of J&K Bank visit B2V4 camps, distribute sancti..
PU
11/02Jk Bank Md & Ceo Launches 'rbi Kehta : Jaankar Baniye, Satark Rahiye' Campaign in J&K. Kic..
PU
11/01Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank pro-actively reaching out to youth during B2V4 Program
PU
10/25Jammu & Kashmir Bank's Consolidated Profit More than Doubles in Fiscal Q2; Shares Jump ..
MT
10/21Transcript : The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 2..
CI
10/21The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
10/20Jammu And Kashmir Bank : gets 2 more J&K Bank ATMs
PU
10/20Jammu And Kashmir Bank : RBI Jammu, SEBI and J&K Bank organize awareness programs for the ..
PU
10/17Jammu And Kashmir Bank : PM Narendra Modi e-inaugurates 75 Digital Banking Units across th..
PU
10/17Jammu And Kashmir Bank : PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 75 Digital Banking Units
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 031 M 496 M 496 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Net cash 2022 144 B 1 737 M 1 737 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 084 M 472 M 472 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 977
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Pratik Dilip Punjabi Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh Kumar Chhibber Chairman
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED11.68%463
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.07%372 428
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.88%289 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.68%189 172
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.29%178 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.30%137 089