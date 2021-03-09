Log in
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(532209)
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank celebrates International Women's day

03/09/2021 | 11:55pm EST
Bank always proactive in empowering women: CMD

Jammu and Kashmir Bank celebrated International Women's Day at its Corporate Headquarters today. The bank's Chairman and Managing Director R K Chhibber was the Chief Guest at the special function to celebrate the rich contribution of women during the deadly Covid Pandemic especially in banking sector. The bank's top management was also present on the occasion.

The CMD hailed the role of women in general and Bank's female staff in particular for their significant contribution towards the development of an inclusive and gender-equal society.
He said, 'Women are good managers by nature for they play a key role in managing the affairs of not only their homes but add value to their work in offices and every sphere of life in a society. J&K Bank has always provided them equal opportunities to work and excel in this institution and also supported women in their business endeavours. With a spirit of commitment and skills of management, the women have assumed leadership roles and contributed immensely to the growth and development of the institution while as women entrepreneurs supported by the Bank have made a name for themselves in their respective fields.'

'I feel happy to be part of this function that celebrates courage, commitment and care of women in general and especially their will to excel in every field of life. Towards such noble objectives, J&K Bank has always been proactive in empowering women to help them realise their dreams and aspirations vis a vis diverse field of activities,' the CMD asserted.
Congratulating the Bank's female workforce for their professionalism, President/CFO Rajni Saraf in her inaugural address, echoed CMD's assertion that J&K Bank has always been at the forefront of promoting the idea of women empowerment through various financial interventions.

'Leadership is all about inspiring others with your presence and make them deliver their best. I congratulate all my female colleagues, who form around 25 percent of the J&K Bank staff, for making this campaign a success and I feel very proud to celebrate the occasion amongst you. CMD Sir's presence here is an endorsement of the fact that J&K Bank is a special place for women to work in with human dignity and feminine prestige,' said Rajni Saraf.

Vice-President Tabassum Nazir said she was happy to see her female colleagues work so confidently.

'It is so heartening to see women workforce work so enthusiastically and contribute to the overall development of the region. Today we have heard stories of courage and resilience from some of our colleagues and it is so encouraging to learn that they brave adversities to give their best for the greater good of the institution,' she said.

Vice-President Manju Gupta pressed for giving equal opportunities to girls without any fear.

'As you know the theme for this year's International Women's Day is 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world', we at J&K Bank fully recognise the effort and need for inclusiveness in terms of empowering the society,' she said.

Speaking on the occasion, a few female officers gave an account of their experiences of life in general and working in banking sector in particular.

Meanwhile Women's Day celebrations were also held in Jammu at Zonal Office Central I with Zonal Head/Vice-President Shareesh Sharma as the chief guest on the occasion.

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 04:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
