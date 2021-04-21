Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank opens new business unit at Sawjian village in Poonch

As part of its commitment to provide state-of-the-art banking facilities to the people of region irrespective of their location and status, J&K Bank commissioned a business unit at Village Sawjian in Mandi tehsil of District Poonch.

Zonal Head Jammu (West) Rajouri Rajesh Dubey inaugurated the business unit, while observing Covid19 protocols, in presence of Lt. Colonel Suraj Abraham from 40 RR Dogra Regiment, Cluster Head Poonch Sanjeev Kumar Datta, Lead District Manager Poonch Sukhbir Singh, Director RSETI Vijay Singh, Business Unit Head Sawjian amid small gathering of valuable customers, prominent locals and staff members of the Bank. The opening of this business unit has taken the number of such units in the district to 27 and in the Zone to 62.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, 'Opening of this business unit will definitely benefit the local population of the Sawjian and the adjoining villages as world class financial services besides latest banking facilities will now be available to the locals'

Further, he said that opening of the business unit would bring ease and convenience for the local population by delivering the banking services right near their doorstep as, earlier, they had to visit Business Unit Mandi for availing any such type of banking facility. On the occasion, Zonal Head urged the people to make full use of hi-tech facilities and avail various services/products offered by the Bank.

The customers present at the occasion hailed the efforts of the bank for providing modern hi-tech banking facilities at their doorsteps.