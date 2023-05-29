Advanced search
    5631   JP3721400004

THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD.

(5631)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-29 am EDT
2811.00 JPY   +1.74%
03:05aJapan Steel Works : Business Results for the Fiscal Year 2022 (Ended March 31, 2023)
PU
05/22Japan's Nikkei hits 33-year peak amid weak yen, debt ceiling hopes
RE
05/12The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Japan Steel Works : Business Results for the Fiscal Year 2022 (Ended March 31, 2023)

05/29/2023 | 03:05am EDT
FY2022/ Business Results for the Fiscal Year 2022

(Ended March 31, 2023)

May 18th, 2023

Toshio Matsuo

Representative Director & President

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

TM

1

Material RevolutionTM, making the world sustainable and prosperous.

Material Revolution

, making the world sustainable and prosperous.

© The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Note;

The performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements included in this report are based on the information that was available to The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (the "Company") and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared, and the actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a variety of reasons.

2

Material RevolutionTM, making the world sustainable and prosperous.

© The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

INDEX

PART

Results for FY2022

  1. Status of Orders Received, Net Sales and Profits
  2. Analysis on Changes in Operating Income
  3. Results by Segment
  4. Industrial Machinery Products Business
  5. Material and Engineering Business
  1. Market Sentiment for the Main Product in the Material and Engineering Business
  2. Pelletizers: Continued Strong Demand and JSW Initiatives
  3. Outlook for Film and Sheet Manufacturing Equipment
  4. Molding machines: Establishing European Bases and Future Prospects
  5. Thermal and Nuclear Power Products

PART

Forecast for FY2023

  1. Forecast for Orders, Net Sales and Profits
  2. Analysis on Changes in Operating Income
  3. Forecast by Segment
  4. Industrial Machinery Products Business
  5. Material and Engineering Business
  6. Trends in Order Backlog and the Forecast
  7. Status of Capital Investment, Depreciation,

Cash Flows, Financial Position and R&D Expenses

18 Dividend Policy of JGP2025 and the Results

PART

Business Overview

20 Market Sentiment for the Main Product in the Industrial Machinery Products Business

PART

Establishment of Corporate Philosophy, starting with Purpose, and Formulating Our New Medium-term Management Plan: JGP2028

27 Establishment of Corporate Philosophy, starting with Purpose

  1. Materiality
  2. Formulating Our New Medium-term Management Plan: JGP2028

Reference:

Composition of the Business Segments and Main Products / Trends in Net Sales, Operating Income and Profit / Trends in Major Assets and Cash Flows / Corporate Code of Behavior of JSW (revised on April 1, 2018)

3

Material RevolutionTM, making the world sustainable and prosperous.

© The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

[PART I]

Results for FY2022

TM

4

Material RevolutionTM, making the world sustainable and prosperous.

Material Revolution

, making the world sustainable and prosperous.

© The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

FY2022: Status of Orders Received, Net Sales and Profits

Orders received and net sales increased year on year, while profit decreased.

Results for FY2021

FY2022

Unit: Billion Yen

Change from the

Change from the

previous year

previous forecast

Orders received

Net sales

Operating income

(%)

Ordinary income

Profit

Profit per share

(Yen)

(A)

268.3

213.7

15.4

7.2%

16.7

13.9

189.63

Previous forecast

(as of Nov.17, 2022)

(B)

300.0

263.0

19.0

7.2%

20.0

14.0

190.30

Results

(C)

276.0

238.7

13.8

5.8%

14.9

11.9

162.75

(C)-(A)

(C)-(B)

7.7 (24.0)

25.0 (24.3)

(1.6) (5.2)

(1.8)

(5.1)

(2.0)

(2.1)

(26.88)

(27.55)

Divident per share

(Yen)

57.0

58.0 58.0

1.0

0.0

5

Material RevolutionTM, making the world sustainable and prosperous.

© The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

JSW - Japan Steel Works Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 07:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
