The performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements included in this report are based on the information that was available to The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (the "Company") and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared, and the actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a variety of reasons.

© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Review on JGP2025 Business Results（FY2023）

Industrial Machinery Products Business: While sales are strong, it is necessary to respond to the sharp increase in orders and improve profits by maintaining and improving the in-house production rate.

Material and Engineering Business: Orders are strong even though net sales did not reach the target; profitability is on track to improve due to optimized selling prices.