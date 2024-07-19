Medium-Term Management Plan

JGP2028

From FY2024 to FY2028

June 11, 2024

THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD.

[Note]

The performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements included in this report are based on the information that was available to The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (the "Company") and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared, and the actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a variety of reasons.

2

Composition of Business Segments and Major Products

Business

Segments

Organizations

Production

Bases

Products

Industrial Machinery Products Business

Plastic Machinery B.D. / Injection Molding Machinery B.D. / Industrial Machinery B.D. / Ordnance Business H.Q.

Hiroshima

Yokohama

Nagoya (Meiki)

Pelletizers

Film and sheet

Excimer laser annealing systems

Manufacturing equipment

Twin-screw extruders (TEX)

Magnesium alloy injection

Vacuum laminators

Defense equipment

molding machines

(Maritime)

Plastic injection

Plastic injection molding

ECR plasma

Defense equipment

molding machines

machines (Special machine) deposition systems

(Ground)

Material and Engineering Business

Japan Steel Works M&E, Inc.

Muroran

Parts for nuclear

Rotor shafts

reactor pressure vessels

for generators

Clad steel plates

Steel rolls for steel mills

Components for offshore

Steel pressure vessels

wind power generation

construction

for hydrogen storage

(Large Anvil for Pile driver)

Other Businesses

New Business

Promotion H.Q.

Markets

Plastic

Mobility

High performance

Electronic

Defense

Power generation

Renewable

Infrastructure

battery

Devices

equipment

Energy

Photonics

© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.

3

INDEX

PART 1

PART 2

PART 3

Review on JGP2025

Medium-Term Management Plan JGP2028

Segment Policies

© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.

4

PART 1

Review on JGP2025

manama

PART 2

Medium-Term Management Plan JGP2028

PART 3 Segment Policies

© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.

5

Review on JGP2025 Business ResultsFY2023

Industrial Machinery Products Business: While sales are strong, it is necessary to respond to the sharp increase in orders and improve profits by maintaining and improving the in-house production rate.

Material and Engineering Business: Orders are strong even though net sales did not reach the target; profitability is on track to improve due to optimized selling prices.

FY2023

FY2023

Target/Results

Initial Plan

Results

Contrast

Net sales (billion yen)

250

252.5

Same level

Industrial Machinery

190

208.3

9.6

Products Business

Material and

50

41.9

-16.2

Engineering Business

Operating income (billon yen)

20

18

-10.0%

Industrial Machinery

21

20.4

-2.8

Products Business

Material and

3.5

3.2

-8.6

Engineering Business

Operating income ratio (%)

8.0

7.1

-0.9PP

ROE (%)

8.5

8.5

Same level

© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.

6

Review on JGP2025 Capital investment, R&D investment (Until FY2023)

Although capital investment is progressing almost as planned, a major review of investment plans is necessary to respond to increasing orders, including new businesses, and to avoid lost opportunities due to facility breakdowns.

JGP2025

Until FY2023

Evaluation

Initial Plan

Results

Capital investment

45

Billion yen/Five

Years

24.4

Billion yen/Three years

Almost as planned

R&D investment

30

Billion yen/Five

Years

15.6

Billion yen/Three years

Almost as planned

Major capital investment projects

Backlog changes during

the JGP2025 period

No.9 Assembly Shop (Hiroshima)

Recycling Technical Center (Hiroshima)

Assemble plastic injection molding machines/extruders

Conducting a chemical recycling test for plastics

Industrial

Material

Company-wide

産業機械

素形材

全社

400

Machinery

JGP2025

From FY2021 to FY2023

300

200

100

0

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.

7

Review on JGP2025 Basic PoliciesUntil FY2023

4 Basic Policies

Evaluation

Achievements

Issues still to be addressed

Towards the unprecedented general manufacturer of plastic processing machinery in the world

  • Achieve the No. 1 global market share for existing products by strengthening competitiveness
  • Promote plastic processing machinery complexification

Make constant profit in Material and Engineering Business

Create new core businesses

  • New industrial machinery products
  • Photonics
  • Composite Materials
  • Metallic Materials

Promotion of ESG management

    • Promoted product mix optimization and mutual complementation at the Group's production bases.
    • Pelletizers maintain top global market share.
    • Maintained and strengthened relationships with top global companies
  • for separator film manufacturing equipment.
    • Established a production & service base for injection molding machines in Europe.
    • Increased production capacity at the Hiroshima Plant, the main plant for plastic processing machinery.
    • Improvement in profitability through the optimization of selling prices is on the horizon.
    • Reviewed product portfolio to improve profitability.
  • Strengthened quality assurance system (implemented measures to prevent recurrence of any misconduct in quality inspections).
    • Increased orders for power-gen related components, taking advantage of the opportunity presented by the global energy policy review.
    • Won orders for proposal-based development of defense equipment (railguns*).
    • Expanded product portfolio by developing laser application products for
  • power semiconductors.
    • Commenced operation of a large-scale gallium nitride (GaN) substrate demonstration facility.
    • Commenced operation of the world's most advanced copper alloy material production facility.
    • Established The Japan Steel Works Group's philosophy system with "Purpose" as the starting point.
    • Identified important issues (materiality).
  • Strengthened environmental measures, including endorsement of the TCFD.
    • Strengthened the monitoring function of the Board of Directors.
    • Increased the ratio of outside directors, and the ratio of female directors & auditors (to ensure skills and diversity).
  • Increasing production capacity to meet sharp increases in orders and sales, and maintaining and improving in-house production rate
  • Promoting global expansion and expanding service business
  • M&A for business expansion
  • Preventing breakdowns by investing on the aging core production facilities
  • Reviewing the product portfolio for stable profitability
  • Establishing a production system for new defense equipment and increasing production capacity
  • M&A to strengthen the industrial machinery products business
  • Enhancing information disclosure and dialogue with stakeholders
  • Strengthening the Group's governance structure
  • Enhancing and strengthening human capital

© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.

*Railguns: A future gun that uses electrical energy to fire bullets. It is expected to significantly increase

8

the initial velocity of bullets compared to conventional guns using gunpowder.

Review on JGP2025

Due to significant changes in the business environment (internal and external), we reviewed the plan at the end of three years.

The new medium-term management plan aims to provide social value and increase corporate value based on the corporate group philosophy system.

Internal Environment

JGP2025

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Purpose

We established a new corporate

Vision

philosophy for JSW Group

Value Creation Process

FY2024

FY2025

[Our Philosophy]

Global recession caused by COVID-19

Identified Materiality

External environment

Disruptions in global supply chains due to the invasion of Ukraine, friction between the US and China, etc.

Increased security tensions in countries surrounding Japan

Occurrence of weather disasters and their extensive severity around the world

Stable growth in global plastics demand

Aggressive investment in plastic and magnesium molding products due to the

progress of EVs

Plus

Increased demand for chemical recycling, etc. to meet plastic resource recycling

requirements

opportunity

Return to nuclear power generation compatible with energy security and

decarbonization

Accelerated introduction of renewable energy generation

Reinforcement of defense capabilities to respond to the security environment in

which Japan finds itself

Minus

Postponement or cancellation of various investment plans by customers due to

inflation or economic slowdown

risk

Global increases in resource and energy prices due to supply chain disruptions, etc.

Delays in the procurement of various parts

Formulated a new medium- term management plan that views changes in the business environment as opportunities

JGP

2028

© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.

9

Corporate Philosophy of The Japan Steel Works, starting with Purpose "Our Philosophy"

Purpose

What is the JSW Group's value?

Material Revolution

making the world sustainable and prosperous.

Vision

What will JSW Group aim for?

Benefiting all stakeholders by developing and implementing

industrial machinery and new materials that solve social issues.

Value Creation Process

How can JSW Group provide value to realize the Vision?

JSW Group Core Competence

Melting, Mixing, and Solidifying

Machine Element and Precision Control

JSW Group will further refine its core competence, develop industrial machinery and new materials that solve social issues, and supply them to the world, thereby simultaneously creating social value and enhancing sustainable corporate value.

© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.

10

Attachments

Disclaimer

JSW - Japan Steel Works Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 04:33:07 UTC.