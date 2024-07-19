Medium-Term Management Plan
JGP2028
From FY2024 to FY2028
June 11, 2024
THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD.
[Note]
The performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements included in this report are based on the information that was available to The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (the "Company") and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared, and the actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a variety of reasons.
2
Composition of Business Segments and Major Products
Business
Segments
Organizations
Production
Bases
Products
Industrial Machinery Products Business
Plastic Machinery B.D. / Injection Molding Machinery B.D. / Industrial Machinery B.D. / Ordnance Business H.Q.
Hiroshima
Yokohama
Nagoya (Meiki)
Pelletizers
Film and sheet
Excimer laser annealing systems
Manufacturing equipment
Twin-screw extruders (TEX)
Magnesium alloy injection
Vacuum laminators
Defense equipment
molding machines
(Maritime)
Plastic injection
Plastic injection molding
ECR plasma
Defense equipment
molding machines
machines (Special machine) deposition systems
(Ground)
Material and Engineering Business
Japan Steel Works M&E, Inc.
Muroran
Parts for nuclear
Rotor shafts
reactor pressure vessels
for generators
Clad steel plates
Steel rolls for steel mills
Components for offshore
Steel pressure vessels
wind power generation
construction
for hydrogen storage
(Large Anvil for Pile driver)
Other Businesses
New Business
Promotion H.Q.
Markets
Plastic
Mobility
High performance
Electronic
Defense
Power generation
Renewable
Infrastructure
battery
Devices
equipment
Energy
Photonics
© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.
3
INDEX
PART 1
PART 2
PART 3
Review on JGP2025
Medium-Term Management Plan JGP2028
Segment Policies
© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.
4
PART 1
Review on JGP2025
manama
PART 2
Medium-Term Management Plan JGP2028
PART 3 Segment Policies
© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.
5
Review on JGP2025 Business Results（FY2023）
Industrial Machinery Products Business: While sales are strong, it is necessary to respond to the sharp increase in orders and improve profits by maintaining and improving the in-house production rate.
Material and Engineering Business: Orders are strong even though net sales did not reach the target; profitability is on track to improve due to optimized selling prices.
FY2023
FY2023
Target/Results
Initial Plan
Results
Contrast
Net sales (billion yen)
250
252.5
Same level
Industrial Machinery
190
208.3
＋9.6％
Products Business
Material and
50
41.9
-16.2％
Engineering Business
Operating income (billon yen)
20
18
-10.0%
Industrial Machinery
21
20.4
-2.8％
Products Business
Material and
3.5
3.2
-8.6％
Engineering Business
Operating income ratio (%)
8.0
7.1
-0.9PP
ROE (%)
8.5
8.5
Same level
© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.
6
Review on JGP2025 Capital investment, R&D investment (Until FY2023)
Although capital investment is progressing almost as planned, a major review of investment plans is necessary to respond to increasing orders, including new businesses, and to avoid lost opportunities due to facility breakdowns.
JGP2025
Until FY2023
Evaluation
Initial Plan
Results
Capital investment
45
Billion yen/Five
Years
24.4
Billion yen/Three years
Almost as planned
R&D investment
30
Billion yen/Five
Years
15.6
Billion yen/Three years
Almost as planned
Major capital investment projects
Backlog changes during
the JGP2025 period
No.9 Assembly Shop (Hiroshima)
Recycling Technical Center (Hiroshima)
Assemble plastic injection molding machines/extruders
Conducting a chemical recycling test for plastics
Industrial
Material
Company-wide
産業機械
素形材
全社
400
Machinery
JGP2025
From FY2021 to FY2023
300
200
100
0
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.
7
Review on JGP2025 Basic Policies（Until FY2023）
4 Basic Policies
Evaluation
Achievements
Issues still to be addressed
Towards the unprecedented general manufacturer of plastic processing machinery in the world
- Achieve the No. 1 global market share for existing products by strengthening competitiveness
- Promote plastic processing machinery complexification
Make constant profit in Material and Engineering Business
Create new core businesses
- New industrial machinery products
- Photonics
- Composite Materials
- Metallic Materials
Promotion of ESG management
- Promoted product mix optimization and mutual complementation at the Group's production bases.
- Pelletizers maintain top global market share.
- Maintained and strengthened relationships with top global companies
- for separator film manufacturing equipment.
- Established a production & service base for injection molding machines in Europe.
- Increased production capacity at the Hiroshima Plant, the main plant for plastic processing machinery.
- Improvement in profitability through the optimization of selling prices is on the horizon.
- Reviewed product portfolio to improve profitability.
- • Strengthened quality assurance system (implemented measures to prevent recurrence of any misconduct in quality inspections).
- Increased orders for power-gen related components, taking advantage of the opportunity presented by the global energy policy review.
- Won orders for proposal-based development of defense equipment (railguns*).
- Expanded product portfolio by developing laser application products for
- power semiconductors.
- Commenced operation of a large-scale gallium nitride (GaN) substrate demonstration facility.
- Commenced operation of the world's most advanced copper alloy material production facility.
- Established The Japan Steel Works Group's philosophy system with "Purpose" as the starting point.
- Identified important issues (materiality).
- • Strengthened environmental measures, including endorsement of the TCFD.
- Strengthened the monitoring function of the Board of Directors.
- Increased the ratio of outside directors, and the ratio of female directors & auditors (to ensure skills and diversity).
- Increasing production capacity to meet sharp increases in orders and sales, and maintaining and improving in-house production rate
- Promoting global expansion and expanding service business
- M&A for business expansion
- Preventing breakdowns by investing on the aging core production facilities
- Reviewing the product portfolio for stable profitability
- Establishing a production system for new defense equipment and increasing production capacity
- M&A to strengthen the industrial machinery products business
- Enhancing information disclosure and dialogue with stakeholders
- Strengthening the Group's governance structure
- Enhancing and strengthening human capital
© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.
*Railguns: A future gun that uses electrical energy to fire bullets. It is expected to significantly increase
8
the initial velocity of bullets compared to conventional guns using gunpowder.
Review on JGP2025
Due to significant changes in the business environment (internal and external), we reviewed the plan at the end of three years.
The new medium-term management plan aims to provide social value and increase corporate value based on the corporate group philosophy system.
Internal Environment
JGP2025
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Purpose
We established a new corporate
Vision
philosophy for JSW Group
Value Creation Process
FY2024
FY2025
[Our Philosophy]
Global recession caused by COVID-19
Identified Materiality
External environment
Disruptions in global supply chains due to the invasion of Ukraine, friction between the US and China, etc.
Increased security tensions in countries surrounding Japan
Occurrence of weather disasters and their extensive severity around the world
• Stable growth in global plastics demand
• Aggressive investment in plastic and magnesium molding products due to the
progress of EVs
Plus
• Increased demand for chemical recycling, etc. to meet plastic resource recycling
requirements
（opportunity） •
Return to nuclear power generation compatible with energy security and
decarbonization
• Accelerated introduction of renewable energy generation
• Reinforcement of defense capabilities to respond to the security environment in
which Japan finds itself
Minus
• Postponement or cancellation of various investment plans by customers due to
inflation or economic slowdown
（risk）
• Global increases in resource and energy prices due to supply chain disruptions, etc.
•
Delays in the procurement of various parts
Formulated a new medium- term management plan that views changes in the business environment as opportunities
JGP
2028
© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.
9
Corporate Philosophy of The Japan Steel Works, starting with Purpose "Our Philosophy"
Purpose
What is the JSW Group's value?
Material Revolution
making the world sustainable and prosperous.
Vision
What will JSW Group aim for?
Benefiting all stakeholders by developing and implementing
industrial machinery and new materials that solve social issues.
Value Creation Process
How can JSW Group provide value to realize the Vision?
JSW Group Core Competence
Melting, Mixing, and Solidifying
Machine Element and Precision Control
JSW Group will further refine its core competence, develop industrial machinery and new materials that solve social issues, and supply them to the world, thereby simultaneously creating social value and enhancing sustainable corporate value.
© THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. All Rights Reserved.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JSW - Japan Steel Works Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 04:33:07 UTC.