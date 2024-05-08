JSW (The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.) has concluded a contract with the J-MoD (Japan Ministry of Defense) for the supply of 26 "AMV APC (Armored Personnel Carrier)" which was selected by the program to replace Type-96 Wheeled APC that are currently in use.
JSW will product and supply AMV APC to J-MoD utilizing its production base in Muroran, Hokkaido under the cooperation with Patria group (https://www.patriagroup.com/) as we released on 4 September 2023 (https://www.jsw.co.jp/en/news/details/20230904143802.html).
JSW would keep working for JGSDF's Wheeled Armored Vehicles program.
