(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2023 (December 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for analysts)

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Company name: NIKKE (The Japan Wool Textile Co., Ltd.)

for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2023

2. Dividends

Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended November 30, 2022 - 14.00 - 16.00 30.00 Fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 - 14.00 Fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 - 16.00 30.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023(December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable Basic earnings to owners of per share parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 121,000 11.0 11,000 2.7 11,400 (2.7) 7,300 0.2 103.26 (Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No * Notes: (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended May 31, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No New 0 (Company name: ) Exclusion: 0 (Company name: ) (2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

May 31, 2023: 78,478,858 shares November 30, 2022: 78,478,858 shares 2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: May 31, 2023: 7,723,321 shares November 30, 2022: 7,784,142 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period: Six months ended May 31, 2023: 70,719,047 shares Six months ended May 31, 2022: 73,553,423 shares

These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

Explanation on the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The financial results forecast presented in this document is based on information available to the Company as of the date of publication of this document, but actual results may differ from the financial results forecast due to various factors which cannot be foreseen.

―2―