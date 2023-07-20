Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
July 13, 2023
Company name: NIKKE (The Japan Wool Textile Co., Ltd.)
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 3201
URL: https://www.nikke.co.jp
Representative: Yutaka Nagaoka
Contact: Hiroshi Fujiwara
Phone: +81-6-6205-6635
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: July 14, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: August 18, 2023
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2023 (December 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2023
54,548
1.7
4,570
(11.9)
4,810
(17.2)
3,313
(13.1)
May 31, 2022
53,616
6.1
5,187
10.4
5,811
32.0
3,811
265.1
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Six months ended May 31, 2023:
Six months ended May 31, 2022:
¥
4,311 million
[
(10.1) %]
¥
4,794 million
[
90.9%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
May 31, 2023
46.86
-
May 31, 2022
51.82
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
May 31, 2023
165,058
110,115
66.2
1,544.25
November 30, 2022
163,384
107,734
65.3
1,508.32
(Reference) Equity: As of
May 31, 2023:
¥
109,264 million
As of
November 30, 2022:
¥
106,630 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2022
-
14.00
-
16.00
30.00
Fiscal year ending November 30, 2023
-
14.00
Fiscal year ending November 30, 2023
-
16.00
30.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023(December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
to owners of
per share
parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
121,000
11.0
11,000
2.7
11,400
(2.7)
7,300
0.2
103.26
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended May 31, 2023
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
New
0
(Company name:
)
Exclusion:
0
(Company name:
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
May 31, 2023:
78,478,858
shares
November 30, 2022:
78,478,858
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
May 31, 2023:
7,723,321
shares
November 30, 2022:
7,784,142
shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Six months ended May 31, 2023:
70,719,047
shares
Six months ended May 31, 2022:
73,553,423
shares
- These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
- Explanation on the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The financial results forecast presented in this document is based on information available to the Company as of the date of publication of this document, but actual results may differ from the financial results forecast due to various factors which cannot be foreseen.
