President and Chief Executive Officer
Executive Officer and General Manager, Finance and Accounting Department, Corporate Strategy Center

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

July 13, 2023

Company name: NIKKE (The Japan Wool Textile Co., Ltd.)

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 3201

URL: https://www.nikke.co.jp

Representative: Yutaka Nagaoka

Contact: Hiroshi Fujiwara

Phone: +81-6-6205-6635

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: July 14, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: August 18, 2023

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2023 (December 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

May 31, 2023

54,548

1.7

4,570

(11.9)

4,810

(17.2)

3,313

(13.1)

May 31, 2022

53,616

6.1

5,187

10.4

5,811

32.0

3,811

265.1

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Six months ended May 31, 2023:

Six months ended May 31, 2022:

¥

4,311 million

[

(10.1) %]

¥

4,794 million

[

90.9%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

May 31, 2023

46.86

-

May 31, 2022

51.82

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

May 31, 2023

165,058

110,115

66.2

1,544.25

November 30, 2022

163,384

107,734

65.3

1,508.32

(Reference) Equity: As of

May 31, 2023:

¥

109,264 million

As of

November 30, 2022:

¥

106,630 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended November 30, 2022

-

14.00

-

16.00

30.00

Fiscal year ending November 30, 2023

-

14.00

Fiscal year ending November 30, 2023

-

16.00

30.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023(December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

to owners of

per share

parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

121,000

11.0

11,000

2.7

11,400

(2.7)

7,300

0.2

103.26

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended May 31, 2023

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

New

0

(Company name:

)

Exclusion:

0

(Company name:

)

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

May 31, 2023:

78,478,858

shares

November 30, 2022:

78,478,858

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

May 31, 2023:

7,723,321

shares

November 30, 2022:

7,784,142

shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Six months ended May 31, 2023:

70,719,047

shares

Six months ended May 31, 2022:

73,553,423

shares

  • These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation on the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The financial results forecast presented in this document is based on information available to the Company as of the date of publication of this document, but actual results may differ from the financial results forecast due to various factors which cannot be foreseen.

