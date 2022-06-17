Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The JM Smucker Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJM   US8326964058

THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY

(SJM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
122.22 USD   -0.97%
05:54pJM SMUCKER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
09:13aJM SMUCKER : 2022 Annual Report
PU
06/16J M SMUCKER CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JM Smucker : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/17/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Held Amy C
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
J M SMUCKER Co [SJM] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Strategy & Int'l Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
ONE STRAWBERRY LANE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ORRVILLE OH 44667
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Held Amy C
ONE STRAWBERRY LANE

ORRVILLE, OH44667

Chief Strategy & Int'l Officer
Signatures
/s/ Jeannette L. Knudsen, POA 2022-06-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The restricted stock granted for fiscal year 2023 pursuant to The J. M. Smucker Company 2020 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan, vests in three equal annual installments beginning on June 15, 2023.
(2) This amount represents shares of common stock received upon settlement of a performance units award granted to the reporting person on June 13, 2019.
(3) Smucker common shares withheld by the Company to satisfy tax liability upon the vesting of restricted stock pursuant to The J. M. Smucker Company 2020 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan.
(4) The option, which was granted for fiscal year 2023 pursuant to The J. M. Smucker Company 2020 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan, vests in three equal annual installments beginning on June 15, 2023.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

The J. M. Smucker Company published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
