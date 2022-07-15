The J.M. Smucker Co. Announces Dividend Increase

Log in
07/15/2022
ORRVILLE, Ohio, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.99 to $1.02 per common share, an increase of three percent. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, August 12, 2022. The Company remains committed to returning value to shareholders, as this represents the 21st consecutive year of dividend growth.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a forward-looking statement about dividends. This statement is made on the basis of the Company's views and assumptions as of this time, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update this statement unless required by law. This statement is not a guarantee of future performance, and actual events or results may differ materially from this statement. Investors should consult the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2022 fiscal year ended April 30, 2022) for information about certain factors that could cause such differences. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at jmsmucker.com.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

